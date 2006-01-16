The TV series "Zona" reveals the harsh reality of the everyday life of prisoners and staff in a Russian prison. The events unfold in a detention center that has recently experienced a riot. The inmates managed to cut several guards and disable the surveillance system. Additionally, an officer was found hanged in the administrative block during the night, leaving doubts as to whether it was suicide or if someone helped him. It is during this challenging time that Alexey Pavlov, an intellectual, mistakenly finds himself in the prison. Someone planted a gun in his office, and now he is accused of murder.

