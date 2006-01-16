Menu
Russian
Zona poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.2
Zona

Zona (2006 - 2006)

Zona 18+
Production year 2006
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 37 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Zona" reveals the harsh reality of the everyday life of prisoners and staff in a Russian prison. The events unfold in a detention center that has recently experienced a riot. The inmates managed to cut several guards and disable the surveillance system. Additionally, an officer was found hanged in the administrative block during the night, leaving doubts as to whether it was suicide or if someone helped him. It is during this challenging time that Alexey Pavlov, an intellectual, mistakenly finds himself in the prison. Someone planted a gun in his office, and now he is accused of murder.
Cast
Andrey Filippak
Aleksandr Taranzhin
Nikolay Kovbas
Igor Romaschenko
Igor Filippov
Stepan Rozhnov
Cast and Crew

7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Zona - Season 1 Season 1
2006, 50 episodes
 
