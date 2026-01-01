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About
Filmography
Luiza Mosendz
Luiza Mosendz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luiza Mosendz
Luiza Mosendz
Luiza Mosendz
Date of Birth
12 September 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Above All Else
(1987)
7.0
Sportloto-82
(1982)
6.8
Mosgaz. Katran
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2020
2009
2001
1996
1989
1987
1985
1982
All
8
Films
5
TV Shows
3
Actress
8
6.8
Mosgaz. Katran
Detective
2020, Russia
5.4
Istoriya letchika
Romantic, Adventure
2009, Russia
6.1
Kletka
Drama
2001, Russia
4.1
Sacred Cargo
Sacred Cargo
Action
1996, USA
6.2
Katala
Katala
Crime, Romantic
1989, USSR
7.9
Above All Else
Above All Else
Drama
1987, USSR
4.7
Neprofessionaly
Neprofessionaly
Drama
1985, USSR
7
Sportloto-82
Sportloto-82
Comedy
1982, USSR
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