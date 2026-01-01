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Luiza Mosendz
Luiza Mosendz Luiza Mosendz
Kinoafisha Persons Luiza Mosendz

Luiza Mosendz

Luiza Mosendz

Date of Birth
12 September 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Above All Else 7.9
Above All Else (1987)
Sportloto-82 7.0
Sportloto-82 (1982)
Mosgaz. Katran 6.8
Mosgaz. Katran (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mosgaz. Katran 6.8
Mosgaz. Katran
Detective 2020, Russia
Istoriya letchika 5.4
Istoriya letchika
Romantic, Adventure 2009, Russia
Kletka 6.1
Kletka
Drama 2001, Russia
Sacred Cargo 4.1
Sacred Cargo Sacred Cargo
Action 1996, USA
Katala 6.2
Katala Katala
Crime, Romantic 1989, USSR
Above All Else 7.9
Above All Else Above All Else
Drama 1987, USSR
4.7
Neprofessionaly Neprofessionaly
Drama 1985, USSR
Sportloto-82 7
Sportloto-82 Sportloto-82
Comedy 1982, USSR
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