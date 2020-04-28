Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Zakrytyj sezon
Zakrytyj sezon (2020 - 2020)
Zakrytyj sezon
18+
Drama
Romantic
Mystery
Production year
2020
Country
Russia
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
52 minutes
Streaming service
More.tv
Runtime
6 hours 56 minutes
Zakrytyj sezon
trailer первого сезона
trailer первого сезона
Cast
Cast
Darya Ursulyak
Kirill Grebenshchikov
Maksim Bityukov
Petr Barancheev
Artem Osipov
Yuliya Yablonskaya
Cast and Crew
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2020,
8 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree