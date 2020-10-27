The series "Blood of Zeus" depicts events that take place in ancient Greece. On Mount Olympus, a bloody war raged between the Gods and the Titans, where there was no room for mercy. The Gods were able to emerge victorious, but the more ancient creatures cursed them, causing terrifying monsters to emerge from the depths of hell onto the earth. Now, demons are spreading across the planet with one goal - to destroy everything in the world. Trained warriors enter the war against the demons, but the creatures always prevail. So what will prevent the complete annihilation of the Gods and humans?

