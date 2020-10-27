Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Blood of Zeus poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Blood of Zeus

Blood of Zeus (2020 - …)

Blood of Zeus 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 27 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 10 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

The series "Blood of Zeus" depicts events that take place in ancient Greece. On Mount Olympus, a bloody war raged between the Gods and the Titans, where there was no room for mercy. The Gods were able to emerge victorious, but the more ancient creatures cursed them, causing terrifying monsters to emerge from the depths of hell onto the earth. Now, demons are spreading across the planet with one goal - to destroy everything in the world. Trained warriors enter the war against the demons, but the creatures always prevail. So what will prevent the complete annihilation of the Gods and humans?
Кровь Зевса - trailer третьего сезона
Blood of Zeus  trailer третьего сезона
Cast
Cast
Jason O'Mara
Jason O'Mara
Claudia Christian
Claudia Christian
Mamie Gummer
Mamie Gummer
Chris Diamantopoulos
Chris Diamantopoulos
Matt Lowe
Matt Lowe
Jessica Henwick
Jessica Henwick
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Blood of Zeus - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Blood of Zeus - Season 2 Season 2
2024, 8 episodes
 
Blood of Zeus - Season 3 Season 3
2025, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Blood of Zeus
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more