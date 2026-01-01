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Filmography
Matt Lowe
Matt Lowe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Lowe
Matt Lowe
Matt Lowe
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
Hart of Dixie
(2011)
7.5
Castlevania
(2017)
7.3
Blood of Zeus
(2020)
Filmography
5.3
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Action, Adventure
2024, USA
6.7
Cars: Road Trip
Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Sport,
2022, USA
7.3
Blood of Zeus
Action, Anime, Fantasy, Animation
2020, USA
7.5
Castlevania
Adventure, Fantasy, Mystery
2017, USA
5.4
Captive
Captive
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2015, USA
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7.6
Hart of Dixie
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2011, USA
5.2
A.N.T. Farm
Drama, Comedy, Music
2011, USA
6.8
Ghost Whisperer
Drama, Fantasy
2005, USA
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