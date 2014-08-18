"Blind" is a mystical documentary TV show that tells the story of the life of blind clairvoyant Nina. When Nina was a child, she lost her sight, but gained amazing abilities that allow her to see what is beyond our perception. Currently, Nina lives in a small town where she helps people who are seeking answers to their questions or in need of spiritual support. In the show "Blind," both her fans and skeptics come to her in search of answers to their life questions. Nina conducts clairvoyant sessions, summoning spirits and helping people gain the knowledge and direction they need in life.

Expand