Kinoafisha TV Shows Slepaya

Slepaya (2014 - …)

Слепая 18+
Production year 2014
Country Russia
Total seasons 16 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel ТВ-3
Runtime 621 hours 40 minutes

TV show description

"Blind" is a mystical documentary TV show that tells the story of the life of blind clairvoyant Nina. When Nina was a child, she lost her sight, but gained amazing abilities that allow her to see what is beyond our perception. Currently, Nina lives in a small town where she helps people who are seeking answers to their questions or in need of spiritual support. In the show "Blind," both her fans and skeptics come to her in search of answers to their life questions. Nina conducts clairvoyant sessions, summoning spirits and helping people gain the knowledge and direction they need in life.
Cast
Alla Muzaleva
Alla Muzaleva
Anastasia Chepelyuk
Anastasia Chepelyuk
Aleksandra Artemeva
Irina Kravchenko
Elena Stepanyan
Konstantin Shcherbo
TV Show rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
3.7 IMDb
Seasons
Slepaya - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 40 episodes
Slepaya - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 30 episodes
Slepaya - Season 3 Season 3
2014, 110 episodes
Slepaya - Season 4 Season 4
2016, 74 episodes
Slepaya - Season 5 Season 5
2016, 114 episodes
Slepaya - Season 6 Season 6
2017, 63 episodes
Slepaya - Season 7 Season 7
2017, 66 episodes
Slepaya - Season 8 Season 8
2018, 151 episodes
Slepaya - Season 9 Season 9
2019, 172 episodes
Slepaya - Season 10 Season 10
2020, 103 episodes
Slepaya - Season 11 Season 11
2021, 43 episodes
Slepaya - Season 12 Season 12
2022, 113 episodes
Slepaya - Season 13 Season 13
2022, 208 episodes
Slepaya - Season 14 Season 14
2023, 48 episodes
Season 15
2024, 130 episodes
 
Season 16
2024, 27 episodes
 
