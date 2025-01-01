Anastasia Chepelyuk

Menu
Date of Birth
12 November 1991
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Slepaya 0.0
Slepaya (2014)
Bolshoy artist 0.0
Bolshoy artist (2019)
Byvshih ne byvaet 0.0
Byvshih ne byvaet (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 14 TV Shows 14 Actress 14
Dva kryla
Dva kryla
Romantic 2024, Russia
Uhodya, zakryvajte dveri
Uhodya, zakryvajte dveri
Romantic 2024, Russia
Sedmoe nebo
Sedmoe nebo
Romantic 2024, Russia
Grymza
Grymza
Romantic 2022, Russia
Povorot na schaste
Povorot na schaste
Romantic 2022, Russia
Byvshih ne byvaet
Byvshih ne byvaet
Crime, Drama 2021, Russia
Otpusk v sosnovom lesu
Otpusk v sosnovom lesu
Romantic 2020, Ukraine
Zagadka Fibonachchi
Zagadka Fibonachchi
Detective, Romantic 2020, Russia
Ptichka v kletke
Ptichka v kletke
Drama, Detective 2020, Russia
Bolshoy artist
Bolshoy artist
Romantic 2019, Russia
Sadіvnicya
Sadіvnicya
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Dolzhok
Dolzhok
Drama, Crime 2017, Russia
Slepaya
Slepaya
Drama, Mystery, Reality-TV 2014, Russia
Lyubov s ispytatelnym srokom
Lyubov s ispytatelnym srokom
Drama, Romantic 2013, Ukraine
