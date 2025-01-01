Dr. Ben Harmon My professional opinion: Whoever painted this wall had some deep, psychological issues.

Vivien Harmon I thought you had a patient.

Dr. Ben Harmon Ah, they bailed. Do you need some help cleaning up?

Vivien Harmon Yeah.

[Hands him a tin bowl]

Vivien Harmon Thanks.

Dr. Ben Harmon This thing doesn't tweak you out?

Vivien Harmon I, there's something about that I find... really comforting.

Dr. Ben Harmon All my psych professors tell me that people tell stories to cope with their fears, all art and meds are just creations to give us some sense of control over the things we're scared of: afraid of dying, create reincarnation, afraid of evil, create a benevolent God who sends evil doers to Hell.

Vivien Harmon I just like that I don't have to think while I do it.

Dr. Ben Harmon [laughs] Okay.

[They smile at each other]

Dr. Ben Harmon I always thought you were prettiest like this: No makeup, messy hair... Little sweaty.

Vivien Harmon I'm old.

Dr. Ben Harmon Stop. You're beautiful. You are.

[He approaches her, tries to be intimate]

Dr. Ben Harmon Violet won't be home for an hour.

Vivien Harmon No. Ben, no.

Dr. Ben Harmon Come on, babe.

Vivien Harmon Ben, no.

[She makes him let go of her]

Vivien Harmon Just... sorry. Just...

Dr. Ben Harmon [Throwing stuff to the ground in anger] HOW LONG, VIV? HOW LONG ARE YOU GOING TO PUNISH ME FOR?

Vivien Harmon I'm not punishing you, you narcissistic asshole! I'm trying to figure out how to forgive you for having sex with one of your students! You want me to have sex with you? I can't even look at your face, Ben, without seeing the expression on it while you were pile driving her in our BED!

Dr. Ben Harmon I SCREWED UP! HOW MANY TIMES DO I HAVE TO SAY IT? I'M SORRY! I WAS HURTING, TOO!

Vivien Harmon OH!

Dr. Ben Harmon GOD!

Vivien Harmon [Sarcastically] Oh, I'm sorry! I'm sorry! Did, did the, did the, did the life that was growing inside you die? And did you have to carry that around in your belly? The dead corpse of our baby son? Did you have to go into labor and deliver our child... DEAD?

Dr. Ben Harmon My son died, too! My baby died, too!

Vivien Harmon And you buried your sorrows in some 21-year-old's pussy!

Dr. Ben Harmon You know, I can show you statistics on how many men cheat after a miscarriage! I was there for you, Viv! I was patient and understanding and caring! I put your feelings first!

Vivien Harmon [Sarcastically] My... hero!

Dr. Ben Harmon You know, I don't even know how to say this without coming off like an asshole. I really don't-...

Vivien Harmon You know what? Just go ahead! Really! Never stopped you before! You're so angry? Why don't you really tell it like it is! 6 months of therapy with you apologizing and crying was bullshit! So, please, tell me how you really feel!

Dr. Ben Harmon You got a dog!

[Vivien laughs sarcastically]

Dr. Ben Harmon I needed you and you got a dog.

Vivien Harmon [Sarcastically] Oh!

Dr. Ben Harmon It was ME you should've been curling up with at night! Not a dog!

Vivien Harmon Oh, so - -!

Dr. Ben Harmon I needed you!

Vivien Harmon You needed me! So, she was revenge because you needed me? Because I wasn't THERE FOR YOU IN YOUR TIME OF NEED? NOW, IT GET IT!

Dr. Ben Harmon We hadn't had sex in almost a year.

Vivien Harmon Yeah, you think I don't know that?

Dr. Ben Harmon October 20th, we had great sex, Viv. It was loving and sexy and personal, even a little, even a little weird. I love you. I moved across country for you because in all my life, the only thing I've been truly scared of is losing you, losing this family. Something horrible happened to us and we handled it even more horribly. But this, this place... is our second chance, VIv. It's our second chance. But I just... I just need to know that you want it, too. Tell me, honey.

[He puts his hands on her face, she brushes him off]

Dr. Ben Harmon [He tries again, but this time, she violently pushes him off] What are you doing?

[She pushes him again]

Dr. Ben Harmon Viv!

[She continues to push him away]

Dr. Ben Harmon What are you doing?

Dr. Ben Harmon No!