few votes IMDb Rating: 7.9
Kinoafisha TV Shows Smeshariki. Novyy sezon

Smeshariki. Novyy sezon (2020 - …)

Смешарики. Новый сезон 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 6 minutes
Streaming service Кинопоиск
Runtime 11 hours 12 minutes

TV series description

The series "Smeshariki. New Season" is a continuation of the cult multi-episode animated film for the whole family about the adventures of charming and intelligent animal friends from Romashkova Valley. This time, the heroes are in for even more funny jokes, exciting journeys, and unexpected coincidences. Loosy goes to school, Kar-Karych tells something about his youth, Krosh and Hedgehog awaken a real volcano, and Nyusha makes a scientific discovery. At least, she thinks so herself. And wise Owl will have to deal with all of this mess.
Cast
Svetlana Pismichenko
Mikhail Chernyak
Denis Chernov
Vladimir Maslakov
Maksim Sergeyev
Anton Vinogradov
Seasons
Smeshariki. Novyy sezon - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 112 episodes
 
