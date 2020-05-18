The series "Smeshariki. New Season" is a continuation of the cult multi-episode animated film for the whole family about the adventures of charming and intelligent animal friends from Romashkova Valley. This time, the heroes are in for even more funny jokes, exciting journeys, and unexpected coincidences. Loosy goes to school, Kar-Karych tells something about his youth, Krosh and Hedgehog awaken a real volcano, and Nyusha makes a scientific discovery. At least, she thinks so herself. And wise Owl will have to deal with all of this mess.

