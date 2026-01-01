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Maksim Sergeyev
Maksim Sergeyev Maksim Sergeyev
Kinoafisha Persons Maksim Sergeyev

Maksim Sergeyev

Maksim Sergeyev

Date of Birth
21 March 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Voice actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

DinoSiti 8.1
DinoSiti (2021)
Smeshariki. Novyy sezon 7.6
Smeshariki. Novyy sezon (2020)
Ruslan i Lyudmila. Bolshe, chem skazka 7.5
Ruslan i Lyudmila. Bolshe, chem skazka (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Um i Hrum. Sila pyati vkusov Um i Hrum. Sila pyati vkusov
Animation 2027, Russia
Princ Galaktiki
Princ Galaktiki
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2026, Russia
Finnick 2 6.5
Finnick 2 Finnik 2
Animation, Family 2025, Russia
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Tickets
Ganzel i Gretel. Missiya Spyashchaya krasavitsa 7.5
Ganzel i Gretel. Missiya Spyashchaya krasavitsa Ganzel i Gretel. Missiya Spyashchaya krasavitsa
Animation 2025, Russia
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Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 6.1
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Animation, Adventure, Family 2025, Russia
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Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 2 5.9
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 2 Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 2
Animation 2025, Russia
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Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni 6.2
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Animation 2025, Russia
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Ivan Tsarevich & the Grey Wolf 6 6.3
Ivan Tsarevich & the Grey Wolf 6 Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 6
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2024, Russia
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Supergeroi.ru
Supergeroi.ru
Adventure, Family 2023, Russia
Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1
Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1 Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1
Animation 2023, Russia
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Ruslan i Lyudmila. Bolshe, chem skazka 7.5
Ruslan i Lyudmila. Bolshe, chem skazka Ruslan i Lyudmila. Bolshe, chem skazka
Animation 2023, Russia
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Shmyak. Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii 6.4
Shmyak. Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii Shmyak. Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii
Animation 2023, Russia
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Um i Hrum
Um i Hrum
Children's 2022, Russia
Tri kota i more priklyucheniy 6.8
Tri kota i more priklyucheniy Tri kota i more priklyucheniy
Animation, Adventure 2022, Russia
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The Snow Queen and the Princess 5.1
The Snow Queen and the Princess Snezhnaya Koroleva. Razmorozka
Animation, Adventure 2022, Russia
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Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 5 6.4
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 5 Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 5
Animation, Adventure, Family 2022, Russia
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Super MYAU
Super MYAU
Children's 2021, Russia
Sport Tosha
Sport Tosha
Children's, Fantasy 2021, Russia
DinoSiti 8.1
DinoSiti
Children's 2021, Russia
Smeshariki. Novyy sezon 7.6
Smeshariki. Novyy sezon
Comedy, Family 2020, Russia
Priklyucheniya Peti i Volka 7.5
Priklyucheniya Peti i Volka
Family 2020, Russia
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing 6.7
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing
Animation, Children's 2020, Russia
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Barkers: Mind the Cats! 5.6
Barkers: Mind the Cats! Barkers: Mind the Cats!
Animation, Children's, Family 2020, Russia
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S toboy hochu ya byt vsegda
S toboy hochu ya byt vsegda
Romantic 2019, Russia
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