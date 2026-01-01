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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maksim Sergeyev
Maksim Sergeyev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maksim Sergeyev
Maksim Sergeyev
Maksim Sergeyev
Date of Birth
21 March 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Voice actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
DinoSiti
(2021)
7.6
Smeshariki. Novyy sezon
(2020)
7.5
Ruslan i Lyudmila. Bolshe, chem skazka
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2027
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2015
2011
2010
All
31
Films
20
TV Shows
11
Actor
31
Um i Hrum. Sila pyati vkusov
Um i Hrum. Sila pyati vkusov
Animation
2027, Russia
Princ Galaktiki
Sci-Fi, Comedy
2026, Russia
6.5
Finnick 2
Finnik 2
Animation, Family
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.5
Ganzel i Gretel. Missiya Spyashchaya krasavitsa
Ganzel i Gretel. Missiya Spyashchaya krasavitsa
Animation
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
6.1
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Animation, Adventure, Family
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
5.9
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 2
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 2
Animation
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
6.2
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Animation
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
6.3
Ivan Tsarevich & the Grey Wolf 6
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 6
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Supergeroi.ru
Adventure, Family
2023, Russia
Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1
Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1
Animation
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
7.5
Ruslan i Lyudmila. Bolshe, chem skazka
Ruslan i Lyudmila. Bolshe, chem skazka
Animation
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Shmyak. Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii
Shmyak. Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii
Animation
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Um i Hrum
Children's
2022, Russia
6.8
Tri kota i more priklyucheniy
Tri kota i more priklyucheniy
Animation, Adventure
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
5.1
The Snow Queen and the Princess
Snezhnaya Koroleva. Razmorozka
Animation, Adventure
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 5
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 5
Animation, Adventure, Family
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Super MYAU
Children's
2021, Russia
Sport Tosha
Children's, Fantasy
2021, Russia
8.1
DinoSiti
Children's
2021, Russia
7.6
Smeshariki. Novyy sezon
Comedy, Family
2020, Russia
7.5
Priklyucheniya Peti i Volka
Family
2020, Russia
6.7
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing
Animation, Children's
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
5.6
Barkers: Mind the Cats!
Barkers: Mind the Cats!
Animation, Children's, Family
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
S toboy hochu ya byt vsegda
Romantic
2019, Russia
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