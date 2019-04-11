Menu
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Wisting (2019 - 2024)

Wisting 18+
Production year 2019
Country Norway
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel TV3
Runtime 26 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The main character of the Norwegian detective series "Wisting" is the experienced investigator William. He enjoys solving complex professional puzzles, although in his hometown of Larvik, nothing extraordinary usually happens. But one Christmas Eve, a body of an unknown man is discovered in the forest near the town. At the crime scene, the police find fingerprints of a long-sought criminal - a serial killer from America. William Wisting takes on the case, and he is joined by his American colleague Maggie Griffin.
Cast
Mads Ousdal
Sven Nordin
Sven Nordin
Thea Green Lundberg
Heidi Goldmann
Lars Berge
Ulrikke Hansen Døvigen
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.7
7.3 IMDb
Seasons
Wisting - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
Wisting - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 4 episodes
 
Wisting - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 4 episodes
 
Wisting - Season 4 Season 4
2024, 4 episodes
 
Wisting - Season 5 Season 5
2024, 4 episodes
 
Season 6
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
