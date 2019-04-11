The main character of the Norwegian detective series "Wisting" is the experienced investigator William. He enjoys solving complex professional puzzles, although in his hometown of Larvik, nothing extraordinary usually happens. But one Christmas Eve, a body of an unknown man is discovered in the forest near the town. At the crime scene, the police find fingerprints of a long-sought criminal - a serial killer from America. William Wisting takes on the case, and he is joined by his American colleague Maggie Griffin.

