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What We Do in the Shadows 2019 - 2024, season 6

What We Do in the Shadows season 6 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows What We Do in the Shadows Seasons Season 6
What We Do in the Shadows 18+
Original title Season 6
Title Сезон 6
Season premiere 21 October 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 11
Runtime 5 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

7.8
Rate 16 votes
8.5 IMDb

What We Do in the Shadows List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
The Return of Jerry
Season 6 Episode 1
21 October 2024
Headhunting
Season 6 Episode 2
21 October 2024
Sleep Hypnosis
Season 6 Episode 3
21 October 2024
The Railroad
Season 6 Episode 4
28 October 2024
Nandor's Army
Season 6 Episode 5
4 November 2024
Laszlo's Father
Season 6 Episode 6
11 November 2024
March Madness
Season 6 Episode 7
18 November 2024
P.I. Undercover: New York
Season 6 Episode 8
25 November 2024
Come Out and Play
Season 6 Episode 9
2 December 2024
The Promotion
Season 6 Episode 10
9 December 2024
The Finale
Season 6 Episode 11
16 December 2024
TV series release schedule
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