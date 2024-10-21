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What We Do in the Shadows 2019 - 2024, season 6
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TV Shows
What We Do in the Shadows
Seasons
Season 6
What We Do in the Shadows
18+
Original title
Season 6
Title
Сезон 6
Season premiere
21 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
11
Runtime
5 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.8
Rate
16
votes
8.5
IMDb
What We Do in the Shadows List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
The Return of Jerry
Season 6
Episode 1
21 October 2024
Headhunting
Season 6
Episode 2
21 October 2024
Sleep Hypnosis
Season 6
Episode 3
21 October 2024
The Railroad
Season 6
Episode 4
28 October 2024
Nandor's Army
Season 6
Episode 5
4 November 2024
Laszlo's Father
Season 6
Episode 6
11 November 2024
March Madness
Season 6
Episode 7
18 November 2024
P.I. Undercover: New York
Season 6
Episode 8
25 November 2024
Come Out and Play
Season 6
Episode 9
2 December 2024
The Promotion
Season 6
Episode 10
9 December 2024
The Finale
Season 6
Episode 11
16 December 2024
TV series release schedule
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