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Strange Angel 2018 - 2019 season 1

Strange Angel season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Strange Angel Seasons Season 1
Strange Angel 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 14 June 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 8 hours 20 minutes

Series rating

6.8
Rate 20 votes
7 IMDb

"Strange Angel" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Augurs of Spring
Season 1 Episode 1
14 June 2018
Ritual of Abduction
Season 1 Episode 2
21 June 2018
Ritual of the Rival Tribes
Season 1 Episode 3
28 June 2018
The Sage
Season 1 Episode 4
5 July 2018
Dance of the Earth
Season 1 Episode 5
12 July 2018
The Mystic Circle of Young Girls
Season 1 Episode 6
19 July 2018
Glorification of the Chosen One
Season 1 Episode 7
26 July 2018
Evocation of the Elders
Season 1 Episode 8
2 August 2018
Sacrament of the Ancestors
Season 1 Episode 9
9 August 2018
The Sacrificial Dance
Season 1 Episode 10
16 August 2018
TV series release schedule
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