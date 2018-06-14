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Strange Angel 2018 - 2019 season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Strange Angel
Seasons
Season 1
Strange Angel
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
14 June 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
8 hours 20 minutes
Series rating
6.8
Rate
20
votes
7
IMDb
"Strange Angel" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Augurs of Spring
Season 1
Episode 1
14 June 2018
Ritual of Abduction
Season 1
Episode 2
21 June 2018
Ritual of the Rival Tribes
Season 1
Episode 3
28 June 2018
The Sage
Season 1
Episode 4
5 July 2018
Dance of the Earth
Season 1
Episode 5
12 July 2018
The Mystic Circle of Young Girls
Season 1
Episode 6
19 July 2018
Glorification of the Chosen One
Season 1
Episode 7
26 July 2018
Evocation of the Elders
Season 1
Episode 8
2 August 2018
Sacrament of the Ancestors
Season 1
Episode 9
9 August 2018
The Sacrificial Dance
Season 1
Episode 10
16 August 2018
TV series release schedule
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