Kyle
It's not much now, but once I learn to accelerate the Temporal Field I'll be able to interact with any Sentient Life that evolves and then introduce them to the wonders of Electricity via a Pulley-based Device I call a Bloobleyank. But what they won't know is...
Zeep
You'll be taking most of their energy, yeah, yeah I get it.
Zeep
You do realise this will make the Flooblecrank obsolete? This is wrong, Kyle! What you're doing is wrong! You're basically...
[Rick mimes along]
Zeep
This is slavery, you're talking about creating a Planet of Slaves.
Kyle
Oh, they won't be slaves, they'll work for each other, and pay each other money...
Zeep
That just sounds like... slavery... with extra steps.
[Rounds on Rick]
Zeep
Wait a minute, did you create my Universe? Is my Universe a Miniverse?
Kyle
I prefer teenyverse.
Zeep
[Flicks off Rick's antennae] You bastard!
[Rick takes Zeep's mask and they fight]
Zeep
Much obliged!
Kyle
What the Hell is happening?
Morty
Ah, this is Healthy, trust me.
Rick
You're my battery mother****** that's all you are! I made you! Your microverse sucks and your miniverse is the size of a ******* lobster tank! It's Wack!
Kyle
Are they not really Aliens?
Morty
Nah, they're just a couple of crazy, wacky scientists. You know?
Kyle
So he made a Universe, and that guy is from that Universe, and that guy made a Universe, and that's the Universe where I was born? Where my Father died. Where I couldn't make time for his Funeral because I was working on my Universe?
Morty
Ha ha ha, yeah! Science huh? Ain't it a thing? You know one time Rick shot his laser pistol right through my hand? I mean, you know, like Old Lady Science! You know, she's a real, you gotta hang on tight, you know, because she bucks pretty hard! Oh my God, no!
[Kyle drives his craft into a Cliff and it explodes]