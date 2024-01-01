Kyle It's not much now, but once I learn to accelerate the Temporal Field I'll be able to interact with any Sentient Life that evolves and then introduce them to the wonders of Electricity via a Pulley-based Device I call a Bloobleyank. But what they won't know is...

Zeep You'll be taking most of their energy, yeah, yeah I get it.

Zeep You do realise this will make the Flooblecrank obsolete? This is wrong, Kyle! What you're doing is wrong! You're basically...

[Rick mimes along]

Zeep This is slavery, you're talking about creating a Planet of Slaves.

Rick Told you, Zeep.

Kyle Oh, they won't be slaves, they'll work for each other, and pay each other money...

Zeep That just sounds like... slavery... with extra steps.

[Rounds on Rick]

Zeep Wait a minute, did you create my Universe? Is my Universe a Miniverse?

Kyle I prefer teenyverse.

Zeep [Flicks off Rick's antennae] You bastard!

[Rick takes Zeep's mask and they fight]

Zeep Much obliged!

Kyle What the Hell is happening?

Morty Ah, this is Healthy, trust me.

Rick You're my battery mother****** that's all you are! I made you! Your microverse sucks and your miniverse is the size of a ******* lobster tank! It's Wack!

Kyle Are they not really Aliens?

Morty Nah, they're just a couple of crazy, wacky scientists. You know?

Kyle So he made a Universe, and that guy is from that Universe, and that guy made a Universe, and that's the Universe where I was born? Where my Father died. Where I couldn't make time for his Funeral because I was working on my Universe?

Morty Ha ha ha, yeah! Science huh? Ain't it a thing? You know one time Rick shot his laser pistol right through my hand? I mean, you know, like Old Lady Science! You know, she's a real, you gotta hang on tight, you know, because she bucks pretty hard! Oh my God, no!