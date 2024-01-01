Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Rick and Morty Quotes

Rick and Morty quotes

Rick Wubba Lubba Dub Dub!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Don't run. Nobody exists on purpose, nobody belongs anywhere, everybody's gonna die. Come watch TV.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Therapist Why didn't you want to come here?
Rick Because I don't respect Therapy. Because I'm a Scientist. Because I invent, transform, create and destroy for a living and when I don't like something about the World I change it. And I don't think going to some rented office in a strip mall to listen to an Agent of Averageness explain which words mean which feelings has ever helped anyone do anything. I expect it's helped a lot of people get comfortable and stop panicking, which is a state of mind we value in the animals we eat but not something I want for myself. I'm not a cow! I'm a Pickle! When I feel like it. So, you asked...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick I hate to bust your bubble Morty, but love is a chemical reaction that compels animals to mate. It hits hard, then slowly fades leaving you floundering in a failing marriage. Break the cycle, Morty! Focus on science.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Morty Oh, geez.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Parents are just kids having kids.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick When Smart people get happy they stop recognising themselves.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Sometimes science is more art than science, Morty. A lot of people don't get that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Stop digging for hidden layers and be impressed! I'm a Pickle!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick When you realise nothing matters, the universe is yours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick The teenage mind is its own worst enemy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Jnr I'd rather breathe poison than live another day with you!
[He can breathe fine]
Morty Jnr My Life has Been a Lie! God is dead! The Government is Lame! Thanksgiving is about killing Indians! Jesus's birthday wasn't on Christmas, they moved the date, it was a Pagan Holiday!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick You're going to play that move? You have a Holiday called Ricksgiving! Kids learn about me at School!
Zeep I dropped out of School, it's not a place for smart people.
Morty Oooh, snap!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Meeseeks Meeseeks are not Born into this World fumbling for meaning, Jerry! We are Created for a Singular Purpose which we will go to any lengths to fulfill! Existence is Pain to a Meeseeks, Jerry, and we will do anything to alleviate that Pain!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Is that a real question?
Jerry Just making conversation
Summer Are you? What part of that gives me anything to work with? My choices are to say nothing, be sarcastic, or bark "Yes!" like a trained animal. It's not a conversation, you're holding me verbally hostage.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick I put a Spatially Tessellated Void inside a modified Temporal Field until a Planet developed intelligent life. I then introduced that life to the wonders of electricity! Which they now generate on a Global Scale and some of it goes to powering my engine and charging my phone and stuff.
Morty You have a whole planet sitting around making your power for you? That's Slavery!
Rick It's society! They work for each other, Morty, they pay each other, they get married and have children to replace themselves when they're too old to make power.
Morty That just sounds like Slavery with extra steps!
Rick Ooh la la! Someone's going to get laid in College...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Oh, well, I can't cure death.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Jnr I don't want to Masturbate! I want to conquer the planet!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick The answer is don't think about it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Good pitches, kids, I'm almost proud. But watch closely as Grandpa topples an empire by changing a one to a zero.
Insectoid 1 Mr President, the blemphlark's value just dropped to nothing!
Insectoid 2 What do you mean?
Insectoid 1 I mean our single centralised Galactic currency just went from being worth one of itself to being worth zero of itself.
Insectoid 2 Calm down people! Deploy the Galactic Militia and declare martial law.
Insectoid 3 Yes sir! What shall I pay them with?
Insectoid 4 Their payment will be the honour they feel to serve... wait a minute, who's paying me to yell at this guy?
Insectoid 1 I can answer that, for money!
Insectoid 2 Gentlemen! There's a solution here you're not seeing.
[Shoots himself]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Smith If you ever have an affair with that guy I will come to your hotel room and blow my brains out over your naked bodies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Wow, hey, look you guys, the sun's rising!
Sun AAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick I'm okay with this. Be good, Morty. Be better than me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Principal Vagina Hello, this is Principal Vagina. No relation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alien Werner Herzog I have dwelt amongst the Humans. Their entire Culture revolves around their penises.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick I've got news for you Morty, School's a waste of time, a bunch of people running around bumping into each other and then someone stands up and says 2+2 and then you go and have a sandwich and someone gives you a piece of paper that says you can go and take a shit. It's not a place for Smart people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Morty, you're leading the Tree People?
Morty We have no leaders, we merely follow The Will of the Forest!
Rick Oh, okay. GAAAAAY!
Zeep That is pretty gay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Can you fly a Black Hawk?
Obama Can the Pope's Dick fit through a Donut?
Morty I'm not sure.
Obama Exactly!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer You're Zuckerberging me?
The Devil I've been Zuckerberging people since before Zuckerberg's balls dropped!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Life is made of little concessions.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Hey, Jerry, are you in here being stupid?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chaos Chaos Lay it, lay it down. Let me see your hand. Show me what you got. You're always talking, but you're not playing. It doesn't match your face. 'Cos I'm away, away from this place. Can you take me now? Ah, I want it. I want it real. Are you afraid of me now? Are you afraid of me now? Do you feel it? Do you feel it? Do you feel that I can see your soul? Do you feel it? Do you feel it? Do you feel the beat in your heart? Ah, I want it. I want it real. Run away with me now. Ah, I want it. I want it real. Run away with me now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick [Drunk] Are you a simulation Morty?
Morty What?
Rick [knife at his throat] Are you a simulation Morty? Are you, you little bitch?
Morty No!
Rick Are you a simulation Morty?
Morty Ahh!
Rick Are you a simulation Morty?
Morty No!
Rick Ah right. Sorry Morty. You're a good kid. You're a good kid Morty.
[Falls asleep]
Morty What the Hell? Oh God! What a life...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Lick-lick-LICK MY BALLS!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Stop telling me to relax! Have you ever tried to relax? It's a paradox!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick And that's why I always say Shlum-Shlum Shlippity-dop!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick That's the way the News goes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snuffles Where are my Testicles, Summer?
Summer That's an intense line of questioning...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Jeez Rick, what the Hell, I liked her!
Rick Yeah, so I heard. You dodged a bullet there, Morty, trust me.
[whispers]
Rick Puffy Vagina!
Morty What's wrong with that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Voice Over Today, on How they Do it: Plumbuses. First, they take the Dinglebop and they smooth it out with a bunch of shleem. The Shleem is then repurposed for later batches. They take the Dinglebop and they push it through the Grumbo. Where the Fleeb is rubbed against it. It's important that the Fleeb is rubbed because the Fleeb has all of the Fleeb juice. Then a Schlamie shows up and he rubs it and spits on it. They cut the Fleeb, there are several hizzards in the way. The Blamphs rub against the Chumbles. And the Plubis and Grumbo are shaved away. That leaves you with a regular old Plumbus.
Rick I always wondered how Plumbuses got made.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Thanks, Mr Poopy Butthole. I always could count on you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kyle It's not much now, but once I learn to accelerate the Temporal Field I'll be able to interact with any Sentient Life that evolves and then introduce them to the wonders of Electricity via a Pulley-based Device I call a Bloobleyank. But what they won't know is...
Zeep You'll be taking most of their energy, yeah, yeah I get it.
Rick It's showtime.
Zeep You do realise this will make the Flooblecrank obsolete? This is wrong, Kyle! What you're doing is wrong! You're basically...
[Rick mimes along]
Zeep This is slavery, you're talking about creating a Planet of Slaves.
Rick Told you, Zeep.
Kyle Oh, they won't be slaves, they'll work for each other, and pay each other money...
Zeep That just sounds like... slavery... with extra steps.
[Rounds on Rick]
Rick What?
Zeep Wait a minute, did you create my Universe? Is my Universe a Miniverse?
Rick Microverse!
Kyle I prefer teenyverse.
Zeep [Flicks off Rick's antennae] You bastard!
[Rick takes Zeep's mask and they fight]
Zeep Much obliged!
Kyle What the Hell is happening?
Morty Ah, this is Healthy, trust me.
Rick You're my battery mother****** that's all you are! I made you! Your microverse sucks and your miniverse is the size of a ******* lobster tank! It's Wack!
Kyle Are they not really Aliens?
Morty Nah, they're just a couple of crazy, wacky scientists. You know?
Kyle So he made a Universe, and that guy is from that Universe, and that guy made a Universe, and that's the Universe where I was born? Where my Father died. Where I couldn't make time for his Funeral because I was working on my Universe?
Morty Ha ha ha, yeah! Science huh? Ain't it a thing? You know one time Rick shot his laser pistol right through my hand? I mean, you know, like Old Lady Science! You know, she's a real, you gotta hang on tight, you know, because she bucks pretty hard! Oh my God, no!
[Kyle drives his craft into a Cliff and it explodes]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abradolph Lincler Rick, you brought me into this World a suffering abomination, tortured by the duality of its being, but I shall finally know peace when I watch the life drain from your wretched body!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bird Person My people have another saying: Gubbanubnub Dooraka. It means whatever lets you sleep at night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abradolph Lincler I kinda believe all men were created equal, but then...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick It might eat brains and exhale space AIDS!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mom When we were locked in that freezer I realised that every guy I ever dated was like those Meeseeks. They'd say or do anything to... fulfill their purpose.
Dad Was I like those guys?
Mom Well, you didn't disappear afterwards.
Dad I did get you pregnant.
Mom Yeah...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick I'm trying to repair the Portal Gun with Sex Doll parts and I have to do it one-handed!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Don't jump a gift shark in the mouth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Squanch Cat You're not Squanchy enough for a Squanch Party.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Oh so we're supposed to sleep every night, now? Do you realise that nighttime is like half of all time?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick There, would you even know that isn't Earth?
Morty Well yeah, because there's no Africa!
Rick White people problems...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alien Therapist Oh Dear God, no! THEY'RE CODEPENDANT!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick We killed a Vampire and a Gym Teacher! Talk about two for one, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brad Anderson Perhaps you should consider being a creative. I'm haunted by uncontrollable thoughts of mutilation and sexual assault on a daily basis, but I channel it into my work.
Morty Strange, I didn't get any sense of that from Marmaduke.
Brad Anderson Well, did you get the sense I was trying to make you laugh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick I don't use color to sort things because I'm not a mouse in a European children's book.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beth Smith I'm running out of excuses not to be who I am, so who am I?
Rick You want my advice? Take off, put a saddle on your universe, let it kick itself out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Great, now I have to take over a whole Planet because of your Stupid Boobs!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Obnoxious rival I throw balls far. You want good words, date a languager.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick I'm sorry, Summer, your opinion means very little to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty There's Snakes in Space?
Rick There's Literally Everything in Space!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gazorpazorpfield I hate Mazumbazumpdays.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry I'm an idiot, and I love my son.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
TopHat Jones [disembowled] AH! Why would you want to eat that? It's covered in my stomach acids! Oh, Spirits take me towards the Light! I SEE DEMONS!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Poopy Butthole Oooh weee! Is this how I die?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick I see what's going on here, you're both young and uncertain about your place in the Universe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beth Ok, Tommy, I'm sorry you feel you're owed an apology. Oh, my God, I'm my Father.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Smith If anyone deserves to be telekinetically strangled, it's me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dad I'm intervening.
Mom Intervening in Puberty? You'll turn him into Ralph Fiennes in Red Dragon!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick What is the opposite of Wubba Lubba Dub Dub?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Lambs to the Cosmic Slaughter!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Testicle for a Head 1 [Mistakes Einstein for Rick] Hey, yo, there he is, dawg!
[Emerges from Hyperspace]
Testicle for a Head 1 Hey, don't mess with time, bitch!
[Beats up Einstein]
Testicle for a Head 2 [joins in] Yeah, bitch, don't mess with time!
Testicle for a Head 1 Don't mess with time, bitch!
Testicle for a Head 2 Don't mess with time!
[They both leave]
Einstein [crying, heaves himself up to the Blackboard] I vill mess vith time! I vill mess vith time!
[writes E=mc2]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick The trick to incepting is making people think that they came up with the idea.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Keep your hands off your Dingdong! It's the only way we can speak freely!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beth Smith You can't make people like you, you have to wait for hating you to bore them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dad [Rick is loading a Corpse with Dynamite] Well, I can see you're busy...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Oh, what have we got here? A bunch of people with their faces stuffed in Computers? Don't you realise that Christ was born today? Don't you realise that Christ our Saviour was born today? WHAT KIND OF CHRISTMAS IS THIS?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fart Goodbye Moonman! Goodbye Moonman!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty You people are the fucking worst, your Gods are a lie, fuck you, fuck Nature and fuck Trees!
[Teleports out of there]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry [golfing divet]
Mr Meeseeks That's okay! I'm Mr Meeseeks, look at me! Keep your head down?
Jerry Well which is it? Square my shoulders or keep my head down?
Mr Meeseeks It's kind of both. But the important thing is to relax.
Jerry Well, Mr Meeseeks, I don't think that this is working, I give up.
Mr Meeseeks I'm sorry, Jerry, but it doesn't work like that. I'm Mr Meeseeks! I have to fulfill my purpose so I can go away! Look at me!
Jerry Well, make yourself comfortable because I suck.
Mr Meeseeks No Jerry, I'm the one who SUUUCKS! Let me try something
[Mr Meeseeks hits the button on the Meeseeks box and another Mr Meeseeks appears]
Mr Meeseeks's Mr Meeseeks HI! I'm Mr Meeseeks, look at me!
Mr Meeseeks Hi, Mr Meeseeks, I'm Mr Meeseeks, look at me!
Mr Meeseeks's Mr Meeseeks Hi!
Mr Meeseeks Can you help me get two golf strokes off of Jerry's Golf Swing?
Mr Meeseeks's Mr Meeseeks Can do! I'm Mr Meeseeks! Is he keeping his shoulders square?
Mr Meeseeks Well, he's tryin'...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Contact Jodie Foster We have so much to learn from you.
Rick I know, right?
[disappears]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Fuck this noise.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Goldenfold [Math Class] And that's why one Pussy plus another Pussy equals a bunch of Pussies. C'mon, y'all, I'm trying to make this appeal to your sex addicted lifestyles!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Nothing you think matters, matters.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Meeseeks's Hostage WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cute Purple Blobby Alien Ah, hell no, dawg! You know me, I'm just tryna...
[Crushed to Death]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Meeseeks [cutest voice ever] Remember to square your shoulders, Jerry!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick [drunk, flying his craft] I had to do it, Morty, I had to make a bomb.
Morty Oooh! A bomb?
Rick Gonna drop it down there, Morty. Get a fresh start.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snuffles Bow-wow-wow bow-wow!
Summer Aw, he's saying "I love lasagna"!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Save it for YouTube.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Smith [Headward, Free to Rise] I have a hairpin in my cheek but I don't know what to do with it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Giant Amoeba Ha! That's why you never invite a Floopidoop and a Shmoopidoop to the same party!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Goldenfold I HAVEN'T LEARNED A THING!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick The Council apologises for the false accusation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abradolph Lincler Mein journey ist over.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick I'm not paying 70 Smidgeons for a Broken Defrackulator!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer [Therapy] Someday I hope to be seen as someone who just likes to get High...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gearhead What people don't get about the War of the Gears is that it wasn't about the Gears.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scary Terry Sex is Sacred!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty This is proof that Mr Lunis is not who he says he is.
Principal Vagina He's not a Guidance Counsellor?
Morty I'm sure he's qualified to be one. Who isn't?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Devil I'm going back to Hell where everyone thinks I'm Smart and Funny.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry I can't leave now! Everybody hates me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Ball Fondlers?
Summer Smith I could go for some Ball Fondlers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Here we go. Collapsed a Quantum Tesseract...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beth Tommy's still in there raping Muppets and eating babies!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tommy Next item on the docket: I would like to have sex with some of you and then eat the babies. Yes, I thought you'd like that. I do keep rolling out the hits, don't I?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty [Minecraft] You can make this wood into a Chest.
Rick Good, then I'll have somewhere to store all this wood I need for Chestmaking!
Morty You're not going to have fun if you analyse everything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Little Man Gentlemen, what did we agree on?
Little Men No work-talk!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick I don't have time for you to wrap your little walnut around everything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Oh, boy. Morty, time to go!
Morty Where?
Rick The Pentagon. Well, not The Pentagon. The lame one here on Earth...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick That's planning for failure, Morty. Even dumber than regular planning. Balls.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick You're going to have to harness your repressed rage.
Morty I don't have any!
Rick Spoken like someone with repressed rage...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The President Some sort of alien gewgaw has infested the Kennedy Sex Tunnels...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick How do you feel about all the people who are getting killed today because of your choices?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mortybot Aw, jeez, my sister died in the spaghetti!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robot I have processed that you are depressed and have prescribed antidepressants compliments of the Galactic Federation.
Jerry I feel better.
Robot Your debt is 7000 FedCredits, report to the Ministry of Employment and you will be assigned a function.
Jerry Honey, I got a job!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Check the Engine Room! We just need Caesium, Plutonic Quarks and Bottled Water!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Genius happens in the moment, Morty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Now I'm going to cut you, because my Family's Rich!
[frozen by Rick]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry How is my son supposed to pass his classes if you keep dragging him off for a high concept Sci Fi rigmarole?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zigerian This is going to be such a Mindfuck!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Giant Lawyer These tiny people were never read their Giant Rights! And so they are Free Fi Fo Fum to go home! What? I was deconstructing that thing we say, as Giants! Nobody got that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Preying mantises are the opposite of voles, Morty. They decapitate and eat their mates after mating, Morty. There's no love there at all...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snuffles [tethers a human in a plan for World Domination] I guess she's saying "I love lasagna"...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beth [Morty Jnr's book is called "My Terrible Father"] It's a thankless task, Morty. You did the best you could.
Morty ...I hope he's eating enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Principal Vagina Don't let the name fool you, I am very much In Charge.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Goldenfold Not my fault this is happening.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Smith I guess we really learned something today.
Summer Smith No we didn't, dad. No we didn't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Run Morty! That asshole's willing to risk everything he has in order to defeat me! He's Psychotic!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Smith This holiday is supposed to be about humanity!
Morty I thought it was about being born half-god or something...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Drummer drum-drum-drum drum drum! Christmas Drum, played by a boy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Fun is fun. But who needs it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick [overrun by vengeful Alternate Mortys] Come on! Do it! Do it, you little bastards!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Don't touch that, it's beyond your reason!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gargleblarg Gargle Blarg-Blarg?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Meeseeks A Meeseeks isn't supposed to live this long! It's getting weird!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Or... family means nothing! But don't play that card.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stickler Mr Meeseeks I'm something of a Stickler Meeseeks...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Negative Visualisation, Jerry, it kind of explains a lot about where you're at.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Shut Up, Amish Cyborg!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick [kills two hundred squirrels]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick [saved from certain death by another Antihero] And that's why you don't go to therapy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fart More a-comin'...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Oh I say, Good Sir! Harumph! A-pop-a-dop-a...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Just because you hate your own writing doesn't make me a bad person!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick [saving the Planet] Shit on the Floor! It's time to get Shwifty in here! I'm Mr Bulldog...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick There are Suicide Capsules in all of your Teeth! Do what you want with that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessica [Morty approaches her, Spellbound, until he can hear the conversation] I think I'm ready for real Love, warm and comforting. Like Docking, a Penis in the Foreskin kind of Love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tammy [Party Small-Talk] I love watching Bukake but I don't know if I would actually do it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick We're going to live in the woods, like libertarians.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry [disintegrating Wooden Clone made into a Crucifix] Christianity Again? After Cowboys? You went back around? This is the worst thing to happen to anybody, ever!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Teleconference Chairman We were thinking: "What does a pancreas do? Does it produce pirates? No, it produces insulin..."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Nice, Morty! The Student has become the Teacher.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scroopy Noopers YOU CAN'T KILL THE TRUTH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Meeseeks We accomplish nothing by shedding Meeseeks Blood!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Selling a gun is the same as pulling the trigger!
Rick It's also the same as doing nothing. If Krombopulous wants someone dead badly enough, he'll find a way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Okay, that's enough, I'm calling the Police...
Mr Nimbus Good, go ahead, I Control them...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Nimbus Fight!
[the Police Fight each other]
Mr. Nimbus Fuck!
[the Police Fuck each other]
Mr. Nimbus Flee!
[the Police Flee]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fart All the Moonmen want things their way/ but we make sure they see the Sun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick [alternate] I'm not going to tell you these are going to increase in value, Jerry, or even hold their current value. They have value to you, that's what matters.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Febrile Aristocrat Graze my Genitals again, Taint Washer, and you shall be shipped to the Wastelands! And as for YOU, Genital Washer...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fungoid Cloned Head [over the phone] I WILL EAT YOUR WORLD!
Beth Smith Jerry! My dad might hear you...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frankenstein's Monster I was on the wrong side of the Pitchfork on this one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MantisVet That's stupid!
Jerry Look where being smart got ya.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Still think it's a good idea to go through holes without a wiener?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Meeseeks Your failures are your own, Old Man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick [Zardoz Head appears] The plot thickens...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Goldenfold Not every void can be filled with Jumba Juice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Plutonian Is everyone in your Family an Idiot?
Morty For sure me and my Dad are!
Plutonian Haaahhhh...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Toy Morty Show me the Morty!
Rick Dumb!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sign Welcome to the Planet of Greasy Grannies! Population: A Whole Lotta Granny!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Big Star in the Sky, Oxygen Rich Atmosphere, Giant Testicle-Monsters, we'll be fine let's Party!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick If you spend all day shuffling words around you can make anything sound bad, Morty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blim Blam The two of you are the fucking worst, you hate yourselves and each other, and the idea it has anything to do with Rick is Laughable!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Smith What teenage girl has pictures of her family? It's not like we're Mormon or dying!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry It's possible we've been correlating some things that weren't related at all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick That's Earth therapy! You might as well ask a horse to fix a merry-go-round!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Every Hospital has a Doctor they say is the best Doctor in the Galaxy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Insectoid Galactic Agent Awesome Possum!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Smith Oh my god my parents are so lame I just want to die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick That's such a poor use of my time, it's beneath me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty I'm losing it, Rick!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Here's what I think of your Crystals, Rick!
[throws the rest of the Khalaxian Crystals outside, and the Testicle Monsters get them]
Rick Oh Morty, you idiot! Does anyone have any more K-Lax?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Jnr It's semiautobiographical. All writing is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick They're the writers of their own press releases, Morty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beth Jerry's going to spend some time Divorced.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kromulon I like what you got! Good job!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Morty, come here! I need you for some bullshit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty I'm a teenager and I've got a Computer in here. If you're going to barge in like that you're going to see some shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick [Citidel Cop] We're on a Production Line too, only ours is Justice...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty [Staring Almost Certain Death in the Face. Finally phones his Crush]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mazzy Star [Wrong, but it's too late] I can't be the same thing to you, no more...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick I hate his voice...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
All the Mr Meeseekses Meeseeks!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Smith You can't gift a creature with sentience and then take it away! It's Indian giving!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beth Smith Majoring in civics was your mistake; don't punish us for it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Smith We can't all be raised like reptiles by a mentally ill scientist!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer If you impose Gazorpazorp's laws upon Earth, then you are no better than the men whose farts shall remain unspoken.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Plutonian The young eat the old if you let them, Jerry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick A tiny Nuclear Capable civilisation was just discovered in the Amazon. Let's go make First Contact before someone gets all their shit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
All the Mr Meeseekses Aw, come on!
Jerry Hey, I have a marriage to keep together. Right now my Golf Swing is more your problem than mine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beth He doesn't need anything from anyone.
Therapist You admire him for that.
Beth It's better than making your problems other people's problems.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reuben the Homeless Mall Santa My story begins with the Dot Com Crash of the early 90s...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick You want me to show my math? Are you the scientist or the kid who wanted to get laid?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gearhead And the Gears they turned for a thousand years until the dark day that they stopped...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Meeseeks's Mr Meeseeks I can't take this any more! I just want to die!
Mr Meeseeks We all want to die! We're Meeseeks!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Smith If you weren't being such an evangelical atheist, you might start enjoying yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Smith My generation gets traumatized for breakfast.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Smith I guess I'm just everyone in this family's toilet paper.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Presidentress of the Mega-Gargantuans We named ourselves before we found out we were small.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Risotto Groupon I am the assistant general manager of the restaurant.
Jerry Smith Do you have any comment cards, I may have some thoughts.
Risotto Groupon My kingdom was usurped by force with weapons and technology supplied by your father-in-law.
Jerry Smith My kingdom was usurped too! He basically got me kicked out of my family!
Risotto Groupon Then we are brothers! And you have wondered what your life could have been without Rick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Smith Sometimes small true-true different than da big true-true...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Was that a movie or does it clean stuff?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Booyah! Who wants to be my Pussy of a Dad today?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Stay where you are, Jerry, the killbots are live and I've taken you off the whitelist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Smith Your mother's lawyer says that if I can win enough in the settlement then he can help me sue for full custody!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Smith What kind of God would let this happen?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Beth, it's him or me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Wong Oh wow, look at this family go!
[swings a fist]
Dr. Wong You're talking like a bunch of pros.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick There's nothing dishonest going on here, now slap on these antennae these people need to think we're aliens.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zeep You're here because you created someone smarter than you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Pirates of the Pancreas?
Rick You got a problem with that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aspiring Writer If you intend to kill me, I only ask that you make it quick...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chief Well done, Babylegs, you've learned a valuable lesson about teamwork and accepting your own limitations. Now get the fuck out!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Principal Vagina The name's real. Possibly Scandinavian...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
TopHat Jones I love my Strawberry Sniggles!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Cosmic Apotheosis wears off faster than Salvia.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick This is my old friend Reuben.
Reuben the Homeless Mall Santa PEARL HARBOUR!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kromulon Welcome back to Planet Music! First up, let's hear the latest song from Parvelsnarps! The Greebeebowbs! Show me what you got!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kromulon Moving on to Planet Arboles Metarosos. Arbolian Metarososians, show us what you got!
Arbolian Metarososian A one-two-three-four!
[Pathetic twangling]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kromulon That was Chunky Tunk with Full Ming-Mong, Empty Gorp Dork!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Goldenfold The Heads Disqualified Vagina! Get him!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Wait for the ramp, Morty! They love that slow ramp, really gets their Dicks hard. Right down to the ground, there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick [saving the Planet] Head bent over! Raise that posterior!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Smith Grandpa, go home and drink!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mathmos Space Nurse What are you doing?
Rick A sequel.
Mathmos Space Nurse I don't understand.
Rick Me neither.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Greebeebowb Stop! If you love music you love freedom! Let these worlds be free! Please!
Kromulon DISQUALIFIED!
[Planet destroyed]
Kromulon There's one every season...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Wait! Can't you see you're all the same?
Morty Oh, Summer! First Race War?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick [runs through a Dimension of Large Farting Buttocks and Toilet Rolls]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick [runs through a Dimension of little purple Dodo-thingies]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Put your left foot forward and your right foot back then slide around like on a Nordic Track.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anthill Man Hey, I'm not touching this! You do you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Smith Do you see what I mean?
Alien Therapist I think we all see what you both mean.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Murmur it up, D-Bags!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty We've got a job for you, Hephaestus!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty What's happening, Professor Poopy Butthole?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty If you let me remember some of these mistakes, I might not make so many of them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Smith I don't ever want to be high again, I got scared straight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Smith I guess sometimes teenagers do know what they're talking about, even if it's mean.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick You know who likes Dragons, Morty? Nerds who won't admit they're Christian!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick I don't like the look of this giant fight chamber.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick This isn't how I thought I'd die. This isn't Venice and you're not a dwarf in a red raincoat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jaqueline Is this a sex dungeon? I suppose I should have been paying attention.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Therapist I'm better than this job.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Get that aluminum, Morty! It's eight percent of the earth! We'll need every atom!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick I'm not a beaver who believes in Jesus Christ, Morty!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hoovie [to Pregnant Wife] Be there in a moment Sugarhoof! Just helping this Young Man through a Portal with this Crateful of Alcohol that's been here for Decades... .
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mom We're a Sex-Positive Couple!
Jerry We watch Pornography together!
Starfish PA I'll send you a Gift Basket...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessica Am I in the right Place? I just saw a Bunch of Cops having Sex with each other...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry I've seen you Fuck a Planet, and this is the Guy you're afraid of?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Nimbus We shall discuss terms. Term Number 1: I am King of the Ocean!
Rick The Place I shit? Go ahead...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Nimbus So, are you ready to sign on the dotted line?
Rick Sure, get it over with.
Mr. Nimbus And who is your witness? My witness is the squid...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Morty that's great, you bought me something? You stared into the bloodied jaws of capitalism and said more, please? I'm proud of you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Why am I butter?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Meta-Episode Writer They set me up to Fail! They Fucked me! They Fucked me, and you're Lucky I don't blow my Fucking brains out!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty What about my Beard and Unborn Child?
Previous Leon Let them go!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Can't get nothing past the Chicken Bone Lady...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty You just don't want me happy because then I'll stop doing your stupid chores!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beth Smith Dr Wong's not been wrong, yet...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Meth-head Vengeance is a Tomb, all-encompassing...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick The best Parent is Evolution.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Ja Boom-Boom!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry No Doors! Once you have Doors, you have Indoors!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry They do it on TV.
Dr. Wong TV lets British People give each other Prizes for Baking, Jerry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick She died the way she lived, Overserialised.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Insectoid Galactic Agent Why can't I meet your Parents, are you embarrassed of me?
Insectoid Galactic Agent No, of them!
Insectoid Galactic Agent Aw!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Okay, Narnia, let's go! Let's fucking go!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mooncalf You have wasted our lives, our very Futures, on a Fantasy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Measure twice cut once, especially with Semen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Connery plays the Spaniard and doesn't do a thing about his accent!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr Shabooboo [Sperm Expert] Don't worry, I have a simple solution.
[Throws himself over the railing, flipping everyone off]
Dr Shabooboo See you all in Hell!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Touch my Shit and Die!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Smith We'll have to work as a Team.
Morty Some people would call that Family.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Smith You have to like it, or it's Sexist!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
singer Evil! Evil! Evil Things Are Happening!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Smith I enjoy the Music of Tori Amos.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Smith You do not know my Story...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Listen, today I woke up ashamed and disgusted to be your son. And then you did something that made you look like a loser...
Jerry There's no more, is there, Morty?
Morty Nope, now stop fucking up and let's do this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick See ya later, Masturbators!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick We're Missing the Mark on Diversity.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Smith Walkie-Talkie Die Hard, Motherfucker!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick You don't have to say Penis each time!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Culture really screwed you, huh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bird Person You appear to be dying. I will try to prevent this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Nimbus I AM MR NIMBUS!
Rick He's gonna say that a lot...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Is that Mr Nimbus?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick You're wondering why I'm old and naked.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Bye, don't blow up my Planet!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Knight of the Sun I dub thee Sir Mortymort! I made it a bit more Knighty! Good-day!
[Suicide]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick [Hurrying Morty] C'mon! Haste makes waste!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick This is how it ends, Morty. Bear it with Grace...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Partygoer [to Morty] Get out of here, whatever your name is!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Put it in your Blog!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick [Social Engineering] The Therapists are getting bored, we need to increase their supply of Incest-Porn!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick So you thought I'd drive you into the centre of the Galaxy and shove you into Vacuum of Space with your Dick hanging out?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry The great roughing of it is at hand!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry I don't want to be known as the Vagina Guy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Betrayal! Betrayal on all sides!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King of the Sun The Sun is the Centre of the Solar System!
[Copernicus]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Son of Saturn We got all the Rings and all the Balls!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chicken Bone Lady I SEE IT IN THE BONES!
[Her eyes are sewn shut, but she does have chicken bones]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick I can't talk right now, Sweetie.
Beth When can you?
Rick Good point...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Smith Rick, do you have some kind of hand-shaped device to help me open this jar of mayonnaise?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Global Warming's already doing that! But go ahead, make us slightly more wet...
Mr. Nimbus Am I a joke to you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Sometimes you have to be an Asshole. My Grandpa taught me that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cookie Magneto [Neato] I AM COOKIE MAGNETO!
Morty Do you control Cookie Ingrediants?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick I can't help if I can't see.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Yes, Sir, kind Sir! I hear your Call to Adventure!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick What, are you gonna "Aw geez" me to Death?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
THE OBSERVER [Some kind of Floating Hyperintelligent Geode] Oh, I am here for this!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick The Answers turned on me, Morty. We gotta go!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Principal Vagina Summer, it's not so bad once you get used to it.
Summer Smith [Falls to her knees, crying]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bird Person This is our Target: Dichotomous Daniel!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
First Clone I won't be delicious for them!
Second Clone I LOVE YOU CLONE 65417!
First Clone First Clone, Second Clone: [Suicide Pact]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Solo Vanity Card Did you get any of that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick The only way out is through this Giant Vat of Whale Semen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Don't Grift a Grifter, Morty! I have friends in Cosmic places...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty It's okay to lie when you're fighting Multiple Sclerosis!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Maybe stop giving me guns?
Rick Or do it less ambiguously! Way ahead of you...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Those things can die? I thought he was Cosmic!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Observer Prosecutor That was my brother! I didn't like his voice, either...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Living Churro I shall leave you as you left me! Alone on a Barren Planet, pleading for Death!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty [Cuato] Open your Mind!
Rick See? Morty gets it...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
THE OBSERVER Absurd!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick It's over, The Pope!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick That sounds like something you should tell your therapist.
GI-man I don't believe in therapy!
Rick What does that even mean?
The President He's a Scientologist.
Rick What? Don't worship Space-Jesus, it's lame! Sorry. Worship how you want.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wolfman That wasn't them leaving, right?
Dracula No, that would be Cold-blooded!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Pack a Parka, Morty, we're going to Norway! Or I could augment your skill with subdermal heaters...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty I'm not killing you, again! I'm desensitised! I took some kind of test at school, and they had to call Homeland Security!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Pack a Parka, Morty, we're going to Norway! Or I could augment your skin with subdermal heaters...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Your sidequests don't matter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dad It's alright! The TV says that there's nothing to worry about.
News Announcer The Giant Naked Sky Santa has Exploded...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty I'm sick of these crazy insane adventures! That was too traumatising! I'm out!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Devil What a waste of a Monkey's Paw.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick [whispers] Jubbajubbajubbajubba?
Summer Ok, let's do it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick If I know these A-holes, and I am these A-holes, they just want to haul me to their clubhouse and waste my time with a lot of questions.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick You're making a bigger deal out of this than it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Slow Moebius Sorry, I was just showing off my Powers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Stone Cold, Steve Austin! I don't know what that means, I don't know why I said that. But, I stand by it. Stone Cold, Steve Austin!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Trendor Varax Nests spread across three hundred Galaxies, and you just happen to pick this Planet to hunt? That's Gorgon Shit, pure Gorgon Shit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Smith Dad, get a job! You're trying to create drama because you're bored.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Therapists, man.
Beth Weird Breed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick You know what, Morty? That was all a test. An elaborate test to make you more assertive.
Morty Really?
Rick Yeah, whatever.
[Falls asleep]
Neutrino Bomb Countdown alert!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick So any of your Scientists working on anything New?
Microverse President Yes. That is what they are supposed to do.
Rick No, I mean like a tiny Universe?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry But this Pitch was tested! In a very expensive simulation!
Colleague Then it was a Bad Simulation!
[Jerry leaves]
Colleague Honestly, I mean, how does a guy like that go home and sleep with his wife?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Trade secret, Mr President. Disintegration ray on my watch. Snake holster strapped to the leg.
The President Ha! I love this guy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Voice Over And then they ran as fast as they could from giant cat monsters.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Voice Over Paid for by Trunk People.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Go on in, Bird Guy, have fun!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Smith I remember it differently.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Nobody gets me...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Smith Maybe we should just play Yahtzee.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Somehow it feels better now people are watching!
[Social Facilitation, as per Zajonc & Zajonc; Rick should already know this]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Garage David Miscavidge on Line One?
Rick HANG UP!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alien Mafioso [utterly terrified of hurting Rick's Grandson] We will look up what that is and buy it for you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
T.S. Eliot [the Nobel Laureate] When you're alone in the middle of the Night, /And you wake in a sweat and a Hell of a Fright./ When you're alone in the middle of the Bed,/ And you wake like someone hit you on the head./ You've had a Cream of a Nightmare Dream,/ And you've got the Hoo-Has...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Therapist May I ask if you are a Hologram right now?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Knight of the Sun 1 What a wonderful thing to say!
Knight of the Sun 2 I was merely inspired by the wonderful thing you said!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Knight of the Sun 1 A King with a Penis?
Knight of the Sun 2 What do you want from me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty You have Spaceships and Magic Ladies?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Earl of Earth Santa Claus? What is that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Knight of the Sun Did the Knights of the Sun disband while I was pooping? Sun-kward...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Who's got three dots on their forehead, now?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bird Person Rick, it was Canonical to see you again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Therapist I haven't done Field Work since Grad School.
The President We think the people of Virginia have formed a Hippie Sex Cult.
Therapist I haven't done that since Grad School, either.
The President Whoah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick You're just a Nutritionist!
Therapist When you've worked in Nutritionism as long as I have...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The President If I wanted a list of my failures, I'd dig up my Mother!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
News Announcer [Unity pukes in his mouth] I GET IT NOW!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty There's Spaghetti in that?
Rick Theoretically, yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Spaghetti Planet President How long does it take for a Society to Collapse?
Rick Let's find out!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Did you have a Euthanasia Chamber... just ready to go?
Rick It's just a place!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reptiloid I think I can speak for my Planet when I say, we've had enough Spaghetti!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rick Cells consume, Morty. Life itself is wrong, which means Death is right. But you can't side with that, so you Live... .
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty Oh, wow, another Adventure where I went up an Ass!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robot 5 o' Clock somewhere! 5 o' Clock somewhere!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robot And how were the Horrors of the Infinite, today, Sir?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Evil Morty That's what I get for talking to you, instead of killing you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morty [to Evil Morty] Did we switch Shirts?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
THE OBSERVER I held onto my Tits for Nothing!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
THE OBSERVER I'm just rocks, now! I didn't see this coming.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Summer Smith You know what? Fuck this noise!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beth Smith Where are