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Cassie Steele
Cassie Steele Cassie Steele
Kinoafisha Persons Cassie Steele

Cassie Steele

Cassie Steele

Date of Birth
2 December 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
The Adventurer, Horror actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Rick and Morty 8.6
Rick and Morty (2013)
Relic Hunter 6.7
Relic Hunter (1999)
The Dorm 4.1
The Dorm (2014)

Filmography

The Dorm 4.1
The Dorm The Dorm
Horror 2014, USA
Rick and Morty 8.6
Rick and Morty
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
Relic Hunter 6.7
Relic Hunter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 1999, USA
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