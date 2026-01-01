Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Cassie Steele
Cassie Steele
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cassie Steele
Cassie Steele
Cassie Steele
Date of Birth
2 December 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Horror actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.6
Rick and Morty
(2013)
6.7
Relic Hunter
(1999)
4.1
The Dorm
(2014)
Filmography
4.1
The Dorm
The Dorm
Horror
2014, USA
8.6
Rick and Morty
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
6.7
Relic Hunter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
1999, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree