The TV series "Warrior" is a show for fans of martial arts and intense fights. The plot unfolds in an unusual setting, which was originally conceived by Bruce Lee himself. In 19th century California, a Chinese man named Ah Sahm finds himself in the midst of it all. This hero is a skilled fighter and a quick thinker. Almost immediately, he becomes embroiled in the power struggle between local mafia groups, known as the "tong wars". Chinese immigrants have formed several gangs in the New World, and now these criminal organizations are fighting fiercely for power and money. So, this immigrant definitely won't be bored.

Expand