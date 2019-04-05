Menu
Russian
Warrior poster
Warrior poster
Ratings
7.5 IMDb Rating: 8.4
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Warrior

Warrior (2019 - 2023)

Warrior 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Cinemax
Runtime 30 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Warrior" is a show for fans of martial arts and intense fights. The plot unfolds in an unusual setting, which was originally conceived by Bruce Lee himself. In 19th century California, a Chinese man named Ah Sahm finds himself in the midst of it all. This hero is a skilled fighter and a quick thinker. Almost immediately, he becomes embroiled in the power struggle between local mafia groups, known as the "tong wars". Chinese immigrants have formed several gangs in the New World, and now these criminal organizations are fighting fiercely for power and money. So, this immigrant definitely won't be bored.
Воин - trailer третьего сезона
Warrior  trailer третьего сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Jonathan Tropper
Jonathan Tropper
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Jason J. Tobin
Jason J. Tobin Young Jun
Kieran Bew
Kieran Bew Officer "Big Bill" O'Hara
Tom Weston-Jones
Tom Weston-Jones Officer Richard Henry Lee
Andrew Koji
Andrew Koji Ah Sahm
Langley Kirkwood
Langley Kirkwood Deputy Mayor Buckley
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
TV Series Set in the 19th Century TV Series Set in the 19th Century

Series rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
8.4 IMDb
Seasons
Warrior - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
Warrior - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 10 episodes
 
Warrior - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Listen to the
soundtrack Warrior
Stills
