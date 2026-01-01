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Andrew Koji
Andrew Koji Andrew Koji
Kinoafisha Persons Andrew Koji

Andrew Koji

Andrew Koji

Date of Birth
10 November 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Peaky Blinders 8.7
Peaky Blinders (2013)
Warrior 8.2
Warrior (2019)
Bullet Train 7.5
Bullet Train (2022)

Filmography

Steal
Steal
Action, Crime, Thriller 2026, USA
Street Fighter
Street Fighter Street Fighter
Action, Drama 2026, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
Black Doves 7.2
Black Doves
Drama, Thriller, Action 2024, Great Britain
Boy Kills World 6.4
Boy Kills World Boy Kills World
Action 2023, USA / Germany / South Africa
Watch trailer
Bullet Train 7.5
Bullet Train Bullet Train
Action 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 5.9
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Warrior 8.2
Warrior
Drama, Action, Crime 2019, USA
Peaky Blinders 8.7
Peaky Blinders
Drama, Crime, History 2013, Great Britain
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