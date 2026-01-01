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Andrew Koji
Andrew Koji
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Koji
Andrew Koji
Andrew Koji
Date of Birth
10 November 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.7
Peaky Blinders
(2013)
8.2
Warrior
(2019)
7.5
Bullet Train
(2022)
Filmography
Steal
Action, Crime, Thriller
2026, USA
Street Fighter
Street Fighter
Action, Drama
2026, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Black Doves
Drama, Thriller, Action
2024, Great Britain
6.4
Boy Kills World
Boy Kills World
Action
2023, USA / Germany / South Africa
Watch trailer
7.5
Bullet Train
Bullet Train
Action
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Action, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
Warrior
Drama, Action, Crime
2019, USA
8.7
Peaky Blinders
Drama, Crime, History
2013, Great Britain
Show more
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