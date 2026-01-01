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Catherine Tait
Catherine Tait
Kinoafisha
Persons
Catherine Tait
Catherine Tait
Catherine Tait
Date of Birth
12 May 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.8
The Office
(2005)
8.3
Doctor Who
(2005)
8.2
DuckTales
(2017)
Filmography
5.9
Doctor Who
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2023, Great Britain
6.2
Queen of Oz
Comedy
2023, Great Britain
6.1
Rally Road Racers
Rally Road Racers
Animation, Comedy, Family
2023, UAE / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Hard Cell
Comedy
2022, Great Britain
8.2
DuckTales
Comedy, Adventure, Children's
2017, USA
8
SHAKESPEARE LIVE!
SHAKESPEARE LIVE!
Theatrical
2016, Great Britain
5.7
Khumba
Khumba
Animation, Children's
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Gulliver's Travels
Gulliver's Travels
Comedy
2010, USA
Watch trailer
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