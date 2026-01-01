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Catherine Tait
Catherine Tait Catherine Tait
Kinoafisha Persons Catherine Tait

Catherine Tait

Catherine Tait

Date of Birth
12 May 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Office 8.8
The Office (2005)
Doctor Who 8.3
Doctor Who (2005)
DuckTales 8.2
DuckTales (2017)

Filmography

Doctor Who 5.9
Doctor Who
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2023, Great Britain
Queen of Oz 6.2
Queen of Oz
Comedy 2023, Great Britain
Rally Road Racers 6.1
Rally Road Racers Rally Road Racers
Animation, Comedy, Family 2023, UAE / Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Hard Cell 6.2
Hard Cell
Comedy 2022, Great Britain
DuckTales 8.2
DuckTales
Comedy, Adventure, Children's 2017, USA
SHAKESPEARE LIVE! 8
SHAKESPEARE LIVE! SHAKESPEARE LIVE!
Theatrical 2016, Great Britain
Khumba 5.7
Khumba Khumba
Animation, Children's 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Gulliver's Travels 6.2
Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels
Comedy 2010, USA
Watch trailer
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