Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mars poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mars Seasons

Mars All seasons

Mars 12+
Production year 2016
Country Great Britain
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel National Geographic Channel

Series rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Mars"
Mars - Season 1 Season 1
6 episodes 13 November 2016 - 18 December 2016
 
Mars - Season 2 Season 2
6 episodes 11 November 2018 - 16 December 2018
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more