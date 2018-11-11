Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Mars 2016 - 2018, season 2

Mars season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mars Seasons Season 2
Mars 12+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 11 November 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.4
Rate 20 votes
7.4 IMDb

"Mars" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
We Are Not Alone
Season 2 Episode 1
11 November 2018
Worlds Apart
Season 2 Episode 2
18 November 2018
Darkness Falls
Season 2 Episode 3
25 November 2018
Contagion
Season 2 Episode 4
2 December 2018
Power Play
Season 2 Episode 5
9 December 2018
The Shakeup
Season 2 Episode 6
16 December 2018
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more