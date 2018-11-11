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Mars 2016 - 2018, season 2
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Mars
Seasons
Season 2
Mars
12+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
11 November 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.4
Rate
20
votes
7.4
IMDb
"Mars" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
We Are Not Alone
Season 2
Episode 1
11 November 2018
Worlds Apart
Season 2
Episode 2
18 November 2018
Darkness Falls
Season 2
Episode 3
25 November 2018
Contagion
Season 2
Episode 4
2 December 2018
Power Play
Season 2
Episode 5
9 December 2018
The Shakeup
Season 2
Episode 6
16 December 2018
TV series release schedule
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