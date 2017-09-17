Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams
Seasons
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams All seasons
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams
16+
Production year
2017
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
Channel 4
Series rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams"
Season 1
10 episodes
17 September 2017 - 19 March 2018
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree