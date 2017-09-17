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Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams 2017 - 2018, season 1
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Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams
Seasons
Season 1
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
17 September 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.3
Rate
20
votes
7.2
IMDb
"Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
The Hood Maker
Season 1
Episode 1
17 September 2017
Impossible Planet
Season 1
Episode 2
24 September 2017
The Commuter
Season 1
Episode 3
1 October 2017
Crazy Diamond
Season 1
Episode 4
8 October 2017
Real Life
Season 1
Episode 5
15 October 2017
Human Is
Season 1
Episode 6
29 October 2017
The Father Thing
Season 1
Episode 7
26 February 2018
Autofac
Season 1
Episode 8
5 March 2018
Safe and Sound
Season 1
Episode 9
12 March 2018
Kill All Others
Season 1
Episode 10
19 March 2018
TV series release schedule
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