Channel Zero All seasons
Channel Zero
16+
Production year
2016
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
Syfy
Series rating
8.0
Rate
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Channel Zero"
Season 1
6 episodes
11 October 2016 - 15 November 2016
Season 2
6 episodes
20 September 2017 - 25 October 2017
Season 3
6 episodes
7 February 2018 - 14 March 2018
Season 4
6 episodes
26 October 2018
