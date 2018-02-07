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Channel Zero 2016 - 2018 season 3

Channel Zero season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Channel Zero Seasons Season 3
Channel Zero 16+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 7 February 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 4 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

7.3
Rate 20 votes
7.1 IMDb

"Channel Zero" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Insidious Onset
Season 3 Episode 1
7 February 2018
Father Time
Season 3 Episode 2
14 February 2018
All You Ghost Mice
Season 3 Episode 3
21 February 2018
Alice in Slaughterland
Season 3 Episode 4
28 February 2018
The Red Door
Season 3 Episode 5
7 March 2018
Sacrifice Zone
Season 3 Episode 6
14 March 2018
TV series release schedule
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