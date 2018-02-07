Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Channel Zero 2016 - 2018 season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Channel Zero
Seasons
Season 3
Channel Zero
16+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
7 February 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.3
Rate
20
votes
7.1
IMDb
"Channel Zero" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Insidious Onset
Season 3
Episode 1
7 February 2018
Father Time
Season 3
Episode 2
14 February 2018
All You Ghost Mice
Season 3
Episode 3
21 February 2018
Alice in Slaughterland
Season 3
Episode 4
28 February 2018
The Red Door
Season 3
Episode 5
7 March 2018
Sacrifice Zone
Season 3
Episode 6
14 March 2018
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree