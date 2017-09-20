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Channel Zero 2016 - 2018 season 2

Channel Zero season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Channel Zero Seasons Season 2
Channel Zero 16+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 20 September 2017
Production year 2017
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 4 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

7.3
Rate 20 votes
7.1 IMDb

"Channel Zero" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
This Isn't Real
Season 2 Episode 1
20 September 2017
Nice Neighborhood
Season 2 Episode 2
27 September 2017
Beware the Cannibals
Season 2 Episode 3
4 October 2017
The Exit
Season 2 Episode 4
11 October 2017
The Damage
Season 2 Episode 5
18 October 2017
The Hollow Girl
Season 2 Episode 6
25 October 2017
TV series release schedule
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