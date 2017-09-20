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Channel Zero 2016 - 2018 season 2
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Channel Zero
Seasons
Season 2
Channel Zero
16+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
20 September 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.3
Rate
20
votes
7.1
IMDb
"Channel Zero" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
This Isn't Real
Season 2
Episode 1
20 September 2017
Nice Neighborhood
Season 2
Episode 2
27 September 2017
Beware the Cannibals
Season 2
Episode 3
4 October 2017
The Exit
Season 2
Episode 4
11 October 2017
The Damage
Season 2
Episode 5
18 October 2017
The Hollow Girl
Season 2
Episode 6
25 October 2017
TV series release schedule
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