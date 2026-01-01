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Santa Barbara 1984 - 1993, season 10

Santa Barbara season 10 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Santa Barbara Seasons Season 10
Santa Barbara 16+
Title Сезон 10
Season premiere 4 January 1993
Production year 1993
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 7 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

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5.7 IMDb

"Santa Barbara" season 10 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Episode 2128
Season 10 Episode 1
4 January 1993
Episode 2129
Season 10 Episode 2
5 January 1993
Episode 2130
Season 10 Episode 3
6 January 1993
Episode 2131
Season 10 Episode 4
7 January 1993
Episode 2132
Season 10 Episode 5
8 January 1993
Episode 2133
Season 10 Episode 6
11 January 1993
Episode 2134
Season 10 Episode 7
12 January 1993
Episode 2135
Season 10 Episode 8
13 January 1993
Episode 2136
Season 10 Episode 9
14 January 1993
Episode 2137
Season 10 Episode 10
15 January 1993
TV series release schedule
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