Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Pokémon Quotes

Pokémon quotes

Jessie Prepare for trouble.
James of Team Rocket And make it double.
Jessie To protect the world from devastation.
James of Team Rocket To unite all people within our nation.
Jessie To denounce the evils of truth and love.
James of Team Rocket To extend our reach to the stars above.
Jessie Jessie.
James of Team Rocket James.
Jessie Team Rocket blasting off at the speed of light.
James of Team Rocket Surrender now or prepare to fight.
Meowth Meowth. That's right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessie That boy on the poster looks just like you, James.
James of Team Rocket He does? I think he looks pathetic.
Meowth That's what she meant, James.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pokedex Ratata forages in the forest for fruits, roots, nuts, and berries.
Ash But this isn't a forest! It's an open field!
Pokedex They also come out to open fields to steal food from stupid travellers.
Ash D-Does that mean that... I'm stupid?
Pikachu [laughing hard] Pika, pika, pika!
Pikachu [laughing hard] Pika, pika, pika!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessie [after encountering a smelly Gloom] It smells TERRIBLE.
James of Team Rocket It smells like old sneakers mixed with rotten eggs and dead fish with just a hint of skunk fumes.
Meowth My nose feels like it's on fire!
Jessie Meowth, you don't have a nose.
Meowth Huh?
[Looks at the empty space]
Meowth My nose! What happened? The stink dissolved it off my face!
[pauses]
Meowth Hmm? Oh! Oh, yeah, I almost forgot. The cartoonist never gave me a nose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ash If anybody's out there, you can come out. And if you're a monster or a ghost, you can stay where you are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Meowth I hate water, especially WET water.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessie This couldn't have worked better if we'd planned it.
James of Team Rocket If we'd planned it, it wouldn't have worked at all!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Old Woman/Ghastly I've been watching you. You're up to no good! And there's no good in your future!
James of Team Rocket Who? The police, the sheriff, the FBI?
Old Woman/Ghastly I see a young and beautiful woman who will lead you to a cruel fate.
James of Team Rocket I don't need a fortune teller to know that. Some woman is ALWAYS causing me trouble! It's a curse...
Jessie [stares suspiciously towards James] WHO exactly do you mean?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Meowth Pikachu won't change. If it's going to battle Raichu, it's going to do it just as it is. It's going to battle in the name of all Pikachus!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James of Team Rocket I can't see a foot my front of my face.
Meowth If you don't shut up, you'll see a foot in front of your face!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James of Team Rocket Drat. We just wasted this whole episode cheering for the good guys.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Misty Oh no. Staryu's in real pain.
Ash How can you tell? It doesn't even have a face.
Misty It's because I'M sensitive to others feelings.
Ash Oh yeah, like I'm not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessie We may be mean and nasty, but we'd never turn our backs on a teammate in trouble.
James of Team Rocket As long as we're not exposed to any actual physical danger.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Misty Where's Professor Ivy?
[Brock groans and turns blue]
Ash Brock? What's wrong?
Brock I don't want to talk about it
Ash Why not?
Brock She mentioned... that name.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bryce What kind of idiot would forcibly steal someone else's Pokemon?
James of Team Rocket Well, how many kinds are there?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
May Hey! That's my egg!
May Hey! That's my egg!
James of Team Rocket Ahh! That's my Mime Jr.
Jessie We're here for Elekid and Pikachu.
James of Team Rocket TIME OUT!
[James comes running out of Team Rocket's Golem machine]
May [May runs up to James] I'll trade you.
May [May runs up to James] I'll trade you.
James of Team Rocket That sounds like a plan.
May Here you go!
May Here you go!
James of Team Rocket Thanks.
May May, James of Team Rocket: Bye!
May May, James of Team Rocket: Bye!
James of Team Rocket Ahh! My Mime Jr is back where it belongs.
May [Giggling] I got my egg back.
May [Giggling] I got my egg back.
James of Team Rocket Now Where were we?
Meowth We were about to take Elekid and Pikachu.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Meowth [after successfully binding a Hypno and Drowzee to their metal-winged flying system] We got them! Now, we'll fly away with our catch!
James of Team Rocket I don't get it. Why didn't we do this from the beginning?
Jessie [referring to the show runtime] Well, we HAVE to fill a half-hour!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator So the story continues
James of Team Rocket Drats! We just wasted this entire episode cheering for the good guys.
Narrator That's right James.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Puffing up]
Jigglypuff Jiggly puff puff.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessie Buried alive and trampled. We've hit rock bottom!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Misty Isn't that color a little bright for a ninja?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Meowth My brain says to run but my legs ain't listening.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessie Just once, I'd like to make a dramatic exit that DOESN'T involve a life-threatening explosion.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James of Team Rocket Thundershock, Thunderbolt... I've been destroyed by Pikachu's attacks so many times I know them all by heart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brock [Team Rocket has just performed a cheer for Ash and Pikachu] That was really disturbing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James of Team Rocket With enemies like that, who needs friends?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brock It's all too clear to me now. It was because of a painful separation from its mother that Larvitar is petrified of the outside world. With zero trust in humans.
Misty That Tyranitar must be Larvitar's mother.
Ash Poor Larvitar. Lavitar please you have to remember all of the good times that we had together.
Brock Not all humans are bad. You just have to give us a chance.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James of Team Rocket We have a proud tradition of failure to uphold.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Misty Just when you give him a break, he has to be a nice guy, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessie Where did you get all that chocolate? You're holding out on us.
James of Team Rocket This is mine. Remember? We all got one yesterday.
Meowth You ate half of mine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ash It's following Pikachu around like its a streaker or something,
Brock Huh Ash you mean a STALKER!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ash I was so kicking your butt there, Misty!
Misty What? You know you lost with Butterfree!
Ash That was just Round 1. After that, I made a huge comeback!
Misty If Team Rocket hadn't busted in, I would have destroyed you!
Ash You're lucky they showed up; you were about to lose.
Misty Lose? I was just getting started!
Ash Oh yeah?
Misty Oh yeah!
Brock Oh brother!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James of Team Rocket I want food.
Jessie Stop that!
Meowth Yeah, that whining only makes you hungrier.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessie Good thing we ran into this sign.
James of Team Rocket Yes, it's a good sign.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessie That is the Fushia Gym.
James of Team Rocket It looks to me like a Japanese restaurant.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pikachû Pi, ka, chu.
Pikachû Pi, ka, chu.
Kasumi Fine, fine, too.
Kasumi Fine, fine, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ash You miss your mom don't you Larvitar? Don't worry because we're going to get your mother back. I promise.
Ranger Mason Don't you worry Larvitar. We're going to do everything we can to get your mother back.
[Larvitar freezes]
Misty This Larvitar hardens everytime someone it doesn't know tries to talk to it.
Ranger Mason What's the matter? Did I make it freeze?
Brock This Larvitar needs time to warm up to people
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brock Harrison When you have lemons, you make lemonade; and when you have rice, you make rice balls.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Ketchum Don't forget to change your you-know-what every day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Officer Jenny Oh, I left my motorcycle at the front desk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ash Hey Pikachu. You did a great job.
Pikachu Big-Pikachu.
Pikachu Big-Pikachu.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Brock growls at Charmander]
Brock Light the candle not me!
[Pikachu laughs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Pikachu runs circles around Leiutennat Surge's Raichu]
Misty The plan is working like you said it would Brock.
Brock Right. Raichu evolved too fast and it never learned any of the speed attacks it can only learn in the Pikachu stage.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lily Williams I guess you could say it
[the pokemon match between Ash and Misty]
Lily Williams was called on account of "drain?"
[laughs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
May Come on! I've seen slugma run faster than you. Nuuuuummmm!
May Come on! I've seen slugma run faster than you. Nuuuuummmm!
Max , Caterpie, Butterfree, Additional Voices [growling] You are a slugma!
Brock [sighs] It's great to see those two get along so well.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Flint Pewter City is grey, the color of stone. My name is Flint, and you're sitting on my merchandise, young man.
Ash You sell rocks?
Flint Pewter City souveneirs, you want to buy some?
Ash No thanks. I'm traveling trying to become a Pokemon trainer.
Flint Well, your Pokemon is in bad shape. Come on, I'll take you to the Pokemon center.
Ash He seems like a nice guy.
Misty Are you sure?
Flint By the way, that'll be a two dollar charge for resting on my rock.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ash I thought you said, "pacing", not "passing"!
Pikachu Pikachu!
Pikachu Pikachu!
[holds up a ping-pong paddle]
Ash I said, "padding"... I mean, I said "pacing"!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nurse Joy I know why you're surprised. I look like all the other nurses, don't I? My first cousin works in Pewter City, and my second cousin works in Viridian City. I think I'm the prettiest one, don't you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Surge I guess you'll learn that playing with the big boys can be a shockin' experience.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessie If Pikachu loses this battle...
James of Team Rocket You're right! It's not worth stealing after all. We've wasted all this time.
Meowth Maybe you can steal Raichu.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ash Pikachu, our lucky star is shining today!
Misty Where? I don't see it. How can you see a star in the middle of the day?
Ash I don't mean it's actually shining!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ash Hey, guys, help me out of this hole.
Misty We'd love to help you, Ash, but unfortunately, you're standing on us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ash I had to send in about a million postcards to get that hat!
Misty Well, no wonder I didn't get mine. I only submitted one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gary Oak Why don't you let your stomach do the talking?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James of Team Rocket Team Rocket's blasting off again!
Jessie Team Rocket's blasting off again!
Meowth Team Rocket's blasting off again!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lily Williams [to Seel] Which side are you rooting for?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor Birch , Additional Voices [growling] You know that's not a Silcoon that you have. That's a Casscoon.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Torchic Torchic? Torchic?
[Torchic starts crying]
Max , Caterpie, Butterfree, Additional Voices Oh Torchic! There you are.
Meowth What's wrong?
Max , Caterpie, Butterfree, Additional Voices Torchic is afraid it will never see May again.
Meowth Well, crying ain't gonna help, I already tried that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pikachu [screaming as a gigantic Ryhorn comes charging towards them] PIKA PI!
Pikachu [screaming as a gigantic Ryhorn comes charging towards them] PIKA PI!
Meowth My head says to move but my feet ain't listening!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Officer Junsâ [shouting] I can tell by your criminal record that you've been in jail!
Satoshi I never have been in jail.
Satoshi I never have been in jail.
Takeshi Me neither.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ash You miss your mom don't you Larvitar? Don't worry because we're going to get your mother back. I promise.
Ranger Mason He's right Larvitar. We're going to do everything we can to get your mother back.
[Larvitar freezes]
Misty Uh-oh. It's freezing again.
Ranger Mason What's the matter? Did I make it freeze?
Brock This Larvitar needs time to warm up to people
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Veronica Taylor
Ikue Ōtani
Ikue Otani
Rica Matsumoto
Rika Matsumoto
Matthew Sussman
Mayumi Izuka
Mayumi Iizuka
Mayumi Iizuka
Tara Sands
Megan Hollingshead
Chinami Nishimura
Yûji Ueda
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more