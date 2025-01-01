Jessie Prepare for trouble.

James of Team Rocket And make it double.

Jessie To protect the world from devastation.

James of Team Rocket To unite all people within our nation.

Jessie To denounce the evils of truth and love.

James of Team Rocket To extend our reach to the stars above.

Jessie Jessie.

James of Team Rocket James.

Jessie Team Rocket blasting off at the speed of light.

James of Team Rocket Surrender now or prepare to fight.