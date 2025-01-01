May
Hey! That's my egg!
May
James of Team Rocket
Ahh! That's my Mime Jr.
Jessie
We're here for Elekid and Pikachu.
James of Team Rocket
TIME OUT!
[James comes running out of Team Rocket's Golem machine]
May
[May runs up to James] I'll trade you.
May
James of Team Rocket
That sounds like a plan.
May
Here you go!
May
James of Team Rocket
Thanks.
May
May, James of Team Rocket: Bye!
May
James of Team Rocket
Ahh! My Mime Jr is back where it belongs.
May
[Giggling] I got my egg back.
May
James of Team Rocket
Now Where were we?
Meowth
We were about to take Elekid and Pikachu.