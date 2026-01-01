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About
Filmography
Yûji Ueda
Yûji Ueda
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yûji Ueda
Yûji Ueda
Yûji Ueda
Date of Birth
15 June 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
9.0
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
(2009)
8.2
One Punch Man
(2015)
8.0
Ouran High School Host Club
(2006)
Filmography
7.1
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2023, Japan
5.3
Aya to majo
Aya to majo
Anime, Animation, Fantasy
2021, Japan
Watch trailer
6.9
Deca-Dence
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi,
2020, Japan
7.1
The Hero is Overpowered But Overly Cautious
Anime,
2019, Japan
8.2
One Punch Man
Comedy, Action, Anime
2015, Japan
7.6
Kiru ra kiru: KILL la KILL
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2013, Japan
9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2009, Japan
7.6
Detroit Metal City
Comedy, Anime, Music
2008, Japan
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