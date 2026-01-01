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Yûji Ueda Yûji Ueda
Kinoafisha Persons Yûji Ueda

Yûji Ueda

Yûji Ueda

Date of Birth
15 June 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood 9.0
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009)
One Punch Man 8.2
One Punch Man (2015)
Ouran High School Host Club 8.0
Ouran High School Host Club (2006)

Filmography

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You 7.1
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2023, Japan
Aya to majo 5.3
Aya to majo Aya to majo
Anime, Animation, Fantasy 2021, Japan
Watch trailer
Deca-Dence 6.9
Deca-Dence
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi, 2020, Japan
The Hero is Overpowered But Overly Cautious 7.1
The Hero is Overpowered But Overly Cautious
Anime, 2019, Japan
One Punch Man 8.2
One Punch Man
Comedy, Action, Anime 2015, Japan
Kiru ra kiru: KILL la KILL 7.6
Kiru ra kiru: KILL la KILL
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2013, Japan
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood 9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2009, Japan
Detroit Metal City 7.6
Detroit Metal City
Comedy, Anime, Music 2008, Japan
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