Mayumi Izuka
Mayumi Izuka
Mayumi Izuka
Date of Birth
3 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Height
148 cm (4 ft 10 in)
Actor type
The Adventurer, Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.3
Pokémon
(1997)
Filmography
7.3
Pokémon
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
1997, Japan
