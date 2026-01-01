Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mayumi Izuka Mayumi Izuka
Kinoafisha Persons Mayumi Izuka

Mayumi Izuka

Mayumi Izuka

Date of Birth
3 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Height
148 cm (4 ft 10 in)
Actor type
The Adventurer, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Pokémon 7.3
Pokémon (1997)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pokémon 7.3
Pokémon
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 1997, Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more