The Passage 2019, season 1

The Passage
Season premiere 14 January 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 7 hours 30 minutes

7.0
7.2 IMDb

"The Passage" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
14 January 2019
You Owe Me a Unicorn
Season 1 Episode 2
21 January 2019
That Should Never Have Happened to You
Season 1 Episode 3
28 January 2019
Whose Blood is That?
Season 1 Episode 4
4 February 2019
How You Gonna Outrun the End of the World?
Season 1 Episode 5
11 February 2019
I Want to Know What You Taste Like
Season 1 Episode 6
18 February 2019
You Are Like the Sun
Season 1 Episode 7
25 February 2019
You Are Not That Girl Anymore
Season 1 Episode 8
4 March 2019
Stay in the Light
Season 1 Episode 9
11 March 2019
Last Lesson
Season 1 Episode 10
11 March 2019
