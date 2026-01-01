Menu
Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: The Passage

  • Atlanta, Georgia, USA
  • Georgia, USA
  • USA

Iconic scenes & Locations

hospital scene
Conyers, Georgia, USA
Exteriors of Project Noah
Callanwolde Fine Arts Center - 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
