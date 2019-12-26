Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Fauda 2015 - 2022 season 3

Fauda season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fauda Seasons Season 3

Fauda
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 26 December 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.1
Rate 13 votes
8.3 IMDb
"Fauda" season 3 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 3 Episode 1
26 December 2019
Episode 2
Season 3 Episode 2
2 January 2020
Episode 3
Season 3 Episode 3
9 January 2020
Episode 4
Season 3 Episode 4
16 January 2020
Episode 5
Season 3 Episode 5
23 January 2020
Episode 6
Season 3 Episode 6
30 January 2020
Episode 7
Season 3 Episode 7
6 February 2020
Episode 8
Season 3 Episode 8
13 February 2020
Episode 9
Season 3 Episode 9
20 February 2020
Episode 10
Season 3 Episode 10
27 February 2020
Episode 11
Season 3 Episode 11
5 March 2020
Episode 12
Season 3 Episode 12
12 March 2020
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more