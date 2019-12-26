Menu
Fauda 2015 - 2022 season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Fauda
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
26 December 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
9 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.1
Rate
13
votes
8.3
IMDb
"Fauda" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 3
Episode 1
26 December 2019
Episode 2
Season 3
Episode 2
2 January 2020
Episode 3
Season 3
Episode 3
9 January 2020
Episode 4
Season 3
Episode 4
16 January 2020
Episode 5
Season 3
Episode 5
23 January 2020
Episode 6
Season 3
Episode 6
30 January 2020
Episode 7
Season 3
Episode 7
6 February 2020
Episode 8
Season 3
Episode 8
13 February 2020
Episode 9
Season 3
Episode 9
20 February 2020
Episode 10
Season 3
Episode 10
27 February 2020
Episode 11
Season 3
Episode 11
5 March 2020
Episode 12
Season 3
Episode 12
12 March 2020
TV series release schedule
