Fauda 2015 - 2022 season 2
Fauda
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
31 December 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
9 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.1
Rate
13
votes
8.3
IMDb
"Fauda" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
31 December 2017
Episode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
7 January 2018
Episode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
14 January 2018
Episode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
21 January 2018
Episode 5
Season 2
Episode 5
28 January 2018
Episode 6
Season 2
Episode 6
4 February 2018
Episode 7
Season 2
Episode 7
11 February 2018
Episode 8
Season 2
Episode 8
18 February 2018
Episode 9
Season 2
Episode 9
25 February 2018
Episode 10
Season 2
Episode 10
4 March 2018
Episode 11
Season 2
Episode 11
11 March 2018
Episode 12
Season 2
Episode 12
18 March 2018
TV series release schedule
