Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Fauda 2015 - 2022 season 2

Fauda season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fauda Seasons Season 2

Fauda
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 31 December 2017
Production year 2017
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.1
Rate 13 votes
8.3 IMDb
"Fauda" season 2 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 2 Episode 1
31 December 2017
Episode 2
Season 2 Episode 2
7 January 2018
Episode 3
Season 2 Episode 3
14 January 2018
Episode 4
Season 2 Episode 4
21 January 2018
Episode 5
Season 2 Episode 5
28 January 2018
Episode 6
Season 2 Episode 6
4 February 2018
Episode 7
Season 2 Episode 7
11 February 2018
Episode 8
Season 2 Episode 8
18 February 2018
Episode 9
Season 2 Episode 9
25 February 2018
Episode 10
Season 2 Episode 10
4 March 2018
Episode 11
Season 2 Episode 11
11 March 2018
Episode 12
Season 2 Episode 12
18 March 2018
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more