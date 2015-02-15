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Fauda 2015 - 2022 season 1

Fauda season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fauda Seasons Season 1
Fauda
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 15 February 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.1
Rate 13 votes
8.3 IMDb

"Fauda" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
15 February 2015
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
22 February 2015
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
1 March 2015
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
8 March 2015
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
15 March 2015
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
22 March 2015
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
29 March 2015
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
5 April 2015
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
12 April 2015
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
19 April 2015
Episode 11
Season 1 Episode 11
26 April 2015
Episode 12
Season 1 Episode 12
3 May 2015
TV series release schedule
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