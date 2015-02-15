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Fauda 2015 - 2022 season 1
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Fauda
Seasons
Season 1
Fauda
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
15 February 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
9 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.1
Rate
13
votes
8.3
IMDb
"Fauda" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
15 February 2015
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
22 February 2015
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
1 March 2015
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
8 March 2015
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
15 March 2015
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
22 March 2015
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
29 March 2015
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
5 April 2015
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
12 April 2015
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
19 April 2015
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
26 April 2015
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
3 May 2015
TV series release schedule
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