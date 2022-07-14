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Fauda 2015 - 2022, season 4
About
Seasons
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Cast and roles
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Fauda
Seasons
Season 4
Fauda
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
14 July 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
9 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.1
Rate
13
votes
8.3
IMDb
"Fauda" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 4
Episode 1
14 July 2022
Episode 2
Season 4
Episode 2
21 July 2022
Episode 3
Season 4
Episode 3
28 July 2022
Episode 4
Season 4
Episode 4
4 August 2022
Episode 5
Season 4
Episode 5
11 August 2022
Episode 6
Season 4
Episode 6
18 August 2022
Episode 7
Season 4
Episode 7
25 August 2022
Episode 8
Season 4
Episode 8
1 September 2022
Episode 9
Season 4
Episode 9
8 September 2022
Episode 10
Season 4
Episode 10
15 September 2022
Episode 11
Season 4
Episode 11
22 September 2022
Episode 12
Season 4
Episode 12
29 September 2022
TV series release schedule
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