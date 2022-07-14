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Fauda 2015 - 2022, season 4

Fauda season 4 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fauda Seasons Season 4
Fauda
Original title Season 4
Title Сезон 4
Season premiere 14 July 2022
Production year 2022
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.1
Rate 13 votes
8.3 IMDb

"Fauda" season 4 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 4 Episode 1
14 July 2022
Episode 2
Season 4 Episode 2
21 July 2022
Episode 3
Season 4 Episode 3
28 July 2022
Episode 4
Season 4 Episode 4
4 August 2022
Episode 5
Season 4 Episode 5
11 August 2022
Episode 6
Season 4 Episode 6
18 August 2022
Episode 7
Season 4 Episode 7
25 August 2022
Episode 8
Season 4 Episode 8
1 September 2022
Episode 9
Season 4 Episode 9
8 September 2022
Episode 10
Season 4 Episode 10
15 September 2022
Episode 11
Season 4 Episode 11
22 September 2022
Episode 12
Season 4 Episode 12
29 September 2022
TV series release schedule
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