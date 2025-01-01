Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Once and Again Quotes

Once and Again quotes

Katie Singer Oh, look you missed the trash.
Jessie Sammler I wasn't gonna throw it away.
Katie Singer Fine, whatever. Can I just have it back please?
Jessie Sammler You want the letter back?
Katie Singer Look, I've humiliated myself enough as it is.
Jessie Sammler How?
Katie Singer Because... I shouldn't have written all that stuff.
Jessie Sammler It's okay!
Katie Singer It's obviously not okay, you're barely even talking to me.
Jessie Sammler I just wanna be friends!
Katie Singer That's what I want!
Jessie Sammler Well from your letter, it just...
Katie Singer No, forget this stupid letter... I don't want anything you don't want.
Jessie Sammler I just wanna be friends.
Katie Singer Me too.
Jessie Sammler I've just been really...
Katie Singer Confused, I know.
Jessie Sammler The fact that I didn't know what to do, and you're really important to me.
Katie Singer I am?
Jessie Sammler Yes, don't you know that?
Katie Singer Because you are so important to me.
Jessie Sammler So can we just be friends, I mean, am I still your friend?
Katie Singer Yes, of course, oh my god.
[hugs Katie]
Katie Singer Of course you're still my friend. Let's just throw this stupid letter out, ok?
Jessie Sammler I can't. I can't throw it away. I wanna keep it forever.
[Jessie gives Katie a very passionate kiss]
Grace Manning You know, she's just the kind of person that everybody worries whether she has a ride home. And, I guess, I'm just the sort of person people assume can walk.
Grace Manning I think they should invent a new word... a word that describes how you feel before you kiss someone. I think it's like when a bird decides that it can fly.
Jessie Sammler I just think that sometimes things happen between people that you don't really expect. And sometimes the things that are important are the ones that seem the weirdest or the most wrong. And those are the ones that change your life.
Lily Manning There's a difference between giving up and letting go.
Boy Hey Jessie, can I ask you something?
Jessie Sammler Sure, it's free country.
Boy Will you have sex with me?
Jessie Sammler [sighs] Okay.
Boy Are you serious?
Jessie Sammler Yea, but it has to be today! Now or never!
Boy Well, I can't today, I have basketball practice.
Jessie Sammler Sorry.
[Jessie walks away]
Boy Jessie, you're a fox!
[Jessie rolls eyes]
Grace Manning People should be allowed to fall in love with whoever they want. I mean, otherwise what's the point of living?
Grace Manning I'm all alone. Do you even realize that? Do you even know what that feels like?
Lily Manning No, honey, I don't. I've always been too afraid to find out what that feels like. I'm so glad that you're not.
[Lily and Rick are contemplating having more children]
Jessie Sammler You guys should totally do it.
Eli Sammler Yeah, any kid you guys had would know every single word of 'The Philadelphia Story'.
Grace Manning Oh, and all those stupid tenor songs you listen to.
[singing facetiously]
Grace Manning I am a tenor! I love myself! Oh, I'm a tenor and I am so amazing! I looove myseeeeelf!
Grace Manning Y'know, I have this weird feeling that growing up is overrated.
Grace Manning It's like your parents want you to be grown up in the really boring ways like school, and in the cool ways like being on your own, they try to keep you a kid.
Grace Manning Boys are so naive. I mean, sometimes you have to wonder how they even live.
Rick Sammler The love was so right but the timing was so wrong... which may be the corniest thing I've ever said to anyone.
Judy Brooks In my life, a third date turns into a 12 step program.
Katie Singer What's so great about hiding who you are?
Karen Sammler Just because a person has feelings for you, doesn't mean you have to return those feelings.
Katie Singer You ever notice how no one our age dresses to show who they are, they dress to hide who they are and then some guy figures this out and makes like a billion dollars and...
[realizes she is babbling]
Katie Singer I'm sorry, I'm talking too much.
Jessie Sammler [smiles] No, it's okay, I like it.
Therapist So, your friend is gay...
Jessie Sammler No no no. My friend being gay wouldn't bother me. What bothers me is people saying she's gay if she's not. Like there are girls in my school who say they're gay, and know if they are or they aren't but at least it's their choice to say it.
Therapist I see.
Jessie Sammler And with Katie, I just don't think that she is because I know her really well. And if she was, she would be going to that meeting tonight and she's not, so she's obviously not gay.
Therapist Well, that settles it then.
Grace Manning This must be what nothing feels like.
Lily Manning Grace, will you wipe it up, please?
Grace Manning I'm sorry, is my name Cinderella?
Aaron Are you in love?
Grace Manning How could I know that?
Lily Manning Oh, my God. Brian Garvin.
Grace Manning What happened to him?
Lily Manning He changed... into gay. I mean, he's gay.
Grace Manning So you made him gay?
Lily Manning No!
Grace Manning Are you sure?
[looking at their new baby sister]
Zoey Manning I didn't know they came out with fingernails.
Grace Manning Your baby's gonna come out with painted fingernails.
Zoey Manning And yours is gonna come out with a copy of War And Peace.
Eli Sammler It's so weird that she doesn't miss me, 'cause I'm never gonna stop missing her.
Grace Manning I know.
Eli Sammler You're like the only person who does know.
[they both slowly start to move their faces closer together]
Eli Sammler [whispers] that's a really pretty dress
[lips are about to touch]
Grace Manning Grace Manning, Eli Sammler: [door swings open, Grace and Eli pull away as they see Jesse standing infront of them] What?
Jessie Sammler They called off the wedding.
Eli Sammler [Grace and Eli are in Eli's room smoking pot] You want some water or something?
[lifts a bottle of water in the air]
Grace Manning No, that's okay...
Eli Sammler You sure? cause you keep moistening your lips...
Grace Manning That's a really weird word!
Eli Sammler What, lips?
Grace Manning Moisten, but actually both of them are weird, actually...
Eli Sammler Yeah, I know.
Grace Manning MOI-STEN
[they both laugh]
David Cassilli Why would I date a mother? It took me 20 years to get away from my own.
Judy Brooks Men need to lie, you can't take it personally. Any woman asking anything of them is automatically their mother, which means they're terrified, which means they lie just to keep a part of themselves out of your evil clutches.
Judy Brooks Because your bond is so strong she has to pull herself away that much harder to prove to herself she can do it without you.
Katie Singer Oh my God.
Jessie Sammler What?
Katie Singer Did you hear? It's all over school.
Jessie Sammler You mean about... us?
Katie Singer No, not us! Your stepsister! And Mr. Dimitri!
Jessie Sammler Oh no. Oh my God.
Katie Singer Apparently they like - practically had sex.
Jessie Sammler What? You mean - at the movies?
Katie Singer I don't know. But Tad said that Russell said that Alexa said she saw them. With her own eyes.
Katie Singer [Jessie stops and thinks] Are you like - totally stunned?
Jessie Sammler Not totally.
Katie Singer [jokingly] Anyway... why would anyone be talking about us?
Jessie Sammler [also joking] no reason.
David Cassilli 'Cause you're crazy if you think you can handle him. You're crazy if you think that I'm gonna hang around to watch you build his palace.
Rick Sammler Then maybe you would just hang around and watch my back.
David Cassilli God knows somebody has to.
Naomi Lily, we're not talking about muffins here. This is a gingerbread house from scratch, it's hard. Remember childbirth? This is harder.
Grace Manning [asking about Jessie] Is she anorexic?
Lily Manning Grace!
Grace Manning Half the girls in my school are; what's the big deal?
Grace Manning Sometimes I wonder why I ever hope for anything.
Grace Manning Sometimes people just aren't who you need them to be, at like a certain moment, and unfortunately there's nothing you can do about it.
