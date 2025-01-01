Katie SingerOf course you're still my friend. Let's just throw this stupid letter out, ok?
Jessie SammlerI can't. I can't throw it away. I wanna keep it forever.
[Jessie gives Katie a very passionate kiss]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grace ManningYou know, she's just the kind of person that everybody worries whether she has a ride home. And, I guess, I'm just the sort of person people assume can walk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grace ManningI think they should invent a new word... a word that describes how you feel before you kiss someone. I think it's like when a bird decides that it can fly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessie SammlerI just think that sometimes things happen between people that you don't really expect. And sometimes the things that are important are the ones that seem the weirdest or the most wrong. And those are the ones that change your life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lily ManningThere's a difference between giving up and letting go.
Jessie SammlerNo no no. My friend being gay wouldn't bother me. What bothers me is people saying she's gay if she's not. Like there are girls in my school who say they're gay, and know if they are or they aren't but at least it's their choice to say it.
TherapistI see.
Jessie SammlerAnd with Katie, I just don't think that she is because I know her really well. And if she was, she would be going to that meeting tonight and she's not, so she's obviously not gay.
TherapistWell, that settles it then.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grace ManningThis must be what nothing feels like.
David CassilliWhy would I date a mother? It took me 20 years to get away from my own.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy BrooksMen need to lie, you can't take it personally. Any woman asking anything of them is automatically their mother, which means they're terrified, which means they lie just to keep a part of themselves out of your evil clutches.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judy BrooksBecause your bond is so strong she has to pull herself away that much harder to prove to herself she can do it without you.