Through the Wormhole 2010 - 2017, season 8

Original title Season 8
Title Сезон 8
Season premiere 25 April 2017
Production year 2017
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.3
Rate 13 votes
8.6 IMDb

"Through the Wormhole" season 8 list of episodes.

Is the Force with Us?
Season 8 Episode 1
25 April 2017
Can We Cheat Death?
Season 8 Episode 2
2 May 2017
Can We Hack the Planet?
Season 8 Episode 3
9 May 2017
Is Gun Crime a Virus?
Season 8 Episode 4
16 May 2017
