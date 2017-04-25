Menu
Through the Wormhole 2010 - 2017, season 8
Through the Wormhole
12+
Original title
Season 8
Title
Сезон 8
Season premiere
25 April 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.3
Rate
13
votes
8.6
IMDb
"Through the Wormhole" season 8 list of episodes.
Is the Force with Us?
Season 8
Episode 1
25 April 2017
Can We Cheat Death?
Season 8
Episode 2
2 May 2017
Can We Hack the Planet?
Season 8
Episode 3
9 May 2017
Is Gun Crime a Virus?
Season 8
Episode 4
16 May 2017
