Through the Wormhole 2010 - 2017 season 3

Season premiere 6 March 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

8.3
Rate 13 votes
8.6 IMDb

Will We Survive First Contact?
Season 3 Episode 1
6 March 2012
Is There a Superior Race?
Season 3 Episode 2
6 June 2012
Is the Universe Alive?
Season 3 Episode 3
13 June 2012
What Makes Us Who We Are?
Season 3 Episode 4
20 June 2012
What Is Nothing?
Season 3 Episode 5
27 June 2012
Can We Resurrect the Dead?
Season 3 Episode 6
11 July 2012
Can We Eliminate Evil?
Season 3 Episode 7
18 July 2012
Mysteries of the Subconscious
Season 3 Episode 8
25 July 2012
Will Eternity End?
Season 3 Episode 9
1 August 2012
Did We Invent God?
Season 3 Episode 10
8 August 2012
