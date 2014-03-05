Menu
Season premiere 5 March 2014
Production year 2014
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.3
Rate 13 votes
8.6 IMDb

Is God an Alien Concept?
Season 5 Episode 1
5 March 2014
Is Luck Real?
Season 5 Episode 2
12 March 2014
Is Poverty Genetic?
Season 5 Episode 3
4 June 2014
How to Collapse a Superpower
Season 5 Episode 4
11 June 2014
Does the Ocean Think?
Season 5 Episode 5
18 June 2014
Is a Zombie Apocalypse Possible?
Season 5 Episode 6
25 June 2014
Is Gravity an Illusion?
Season 5 Episode 7
2 July 2014
Will We Become God?
Season 5 Episode 8
9 July 2014
Is There a Shadow Universe?
Season 5 Episode 9
16 July 2014
When Did Time Begin?
Season 5 Episode 10
23 July 2014
