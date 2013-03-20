Menu
Through the Wormhole 2010 - 2017 season 4

Through the Wormhole season 4 poster
Through the Wormhole 12+
Original title Season 4
Title Сезон 4
Season premiere 20 March 2013
Production year 2013
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

Is There a God Particle?
Season 4 Episode 1
20 March 2013
When Does Life Begin?
Season 4 Episode 2
5 June 2013
Can We Survive the Death of the Sun?
Season 4 Episode 3
12 June 2013
How Do Aliens Think?
Season 4 Episode 4
19 June 2013
Will Sex Become Extinct?
Season 4 Episode 5
26 June 2013
Can Our Minds Be Hacked?
Season 4 Episode 6
3 July 2013
Are Robots the Future of Human Evolution?
Season 4 Episode 7
10 July 2013
Is Reality Real?
Season 4 Episode 8
17 July 2013
Do We Have Free Will?
Season 4 Episode 9
24 July 2013
Did God Create Evolution?
Season 4 Episode 10
31 July 2013
