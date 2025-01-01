RavenFathers are *kind*. Fathers *protect* you. Fathers *raise* you. I was protected by the monks of Azarath. I was raised by my friends. *They* are my family. *This* is my home. And you are not welcome here!
Raven[after she and Starfire have switched bodies] Starfire! You have to calm down. My powers are driven by emotion. The more you feel, the more energy you unleash.
TerraMy name is Terra and I have done horrible things. I have sworn to serve a dark master. I have obeyed his every command and commited crimes in his name. I have betrayed and attacked everyone who used to be my friend. One-by-one I have destroyed the Teen Titans. And with no one left to stop me I have brought an entire city to its knees. My name is Terra. I have done horrible things... and I have absolutely no regrets.
SladeI have to say Raven, when I found out the truth I was very impressed. All this time I had no idea of the power lurking inside you. The glorious destiny that awaits. It's always the quiet ones, isn't it?
Cyborg[Cyborg and Beast Boy are playing racing car games] You wanna past me, but you can't pass me, you can't pass... YOU PASSED ME!
Control FreakI am the master of monsters. I am your worst nightmares come to life. I am... Control Freak!
[Makes aplause sound with remote control and tvs]
RavenA couch-potato with a souped-up remote. I'm petrified.
Control FreakYou will be. You will be.
Starfire[to Robin, who is on a self-deprecating rant] No more Robin yelling at Robin!
StarfireI am happy to see her. But Blackfire rules the videogames and she is able to share very depressing poems AND she knows the cool moves and she always knows when people are NOT talking about shovels.
Robin...
CyborgYou're the nasty egg people who stole all my waffles!
Mad ModNext lesson, physics! What goes up... STAYS UP!
RobinUntil I take it down!
RobinYou can't hold us here forever!
SpikeNow, don't be a sore loser. Atlas is just better than you, better than all of us!
StarfireYour Atlas is nothing but a Zolworg Tubeck Plixing Zarbmarker!
Beast BoyYeah! What she said!
SpikeYou watch your tone! Atlas is the greatest. He deserves your respect.
SladeOnly a minor set back. Nothing two old friends can't handle.
RobinI am not your friend.
Slade[to Trigon] For the record, I'm nobody's servant!
Beast BoySee, it all started back in 1492 with this tea party, in Boston. King George, or maybe it was King Norm-anyway... The British were trying to make the colonists drink all this tea. But they were like, "Dude! No way! We're sick of your nasty old tea and your crummy English muffins!" So they decided, "Revolution!"
TrigonThe time has come. The prophecy shall be fulfilled. Tonight at dusk, when the planets align, the portal will be opened. Finally, I shall be free from this fiery prison and the Earth shall be mine.