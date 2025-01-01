Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Teen Titans Quotes

Teen Titans quotes

Slade Who knows... I could become like a father to you.
Robin I already have a father.
[Bats fly off and Batman music plays]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fang [to Robin, who's dancing with Kitten under duress] Keep your hands off my girl.
[attacks Robin]
Starfire [blasts Fang] Keep your legs off my boy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Raven Azarath... Metrion... ZINTHOS.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven [smiling at Beast Boy and Cyborg] Thank you... friends.
Beast Boy So then, we really are friends?
Raven [nodding and blushing] Um-hmm.
Beast Boy And you really think I'm funny?
Raven Don't push it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy See? SHE thinks I'm funny.
Raven Statistically, someone has to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven You may have created me. But you were *never* my father.
[blasts Trigon]
Trigon Wretched - insignificant -
[gets blasted again]
Raven Fathers are *kind*. Fathers *protect* you. Fathers *raise* you. I was protected by the monks of Azarath. I was raised by my friends. *They* are my family. *This* is my home. And you are not welcome here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven [after she and Starfire have switched bodies] Starfire! You have to calm down. My powers are driven by emotion. The more you feel, the more energy you unleash.
Starfire I will try to calm down.
[takes a few deep breaths and closes her eyes]
Starfire Peace... quiet... tranquil...
[her powers cause a car to flip over and blow sky high]
Raven We are sooo doomed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the Titans are deciding on pizza toppings]
Cyborg Come on, how can you deprive me of the all-meat experience?
Beast Boy Dude, I've BEEN most of those animals.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven Um... I know this isn't my style, but we just kicked Slade's butt. Shouldn't we... celebrate or something?
[Beast-Boy and Cyborg stare]
Beast Boy Yeah!
Cyborg All-you-can-eat...
Beast Boy Free form...
Beast Boy Beast Boy, Cyborg: Breakfast explosion!
Raven Sorry I asked.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Beast Boy has just caught Raven]
Raven You saved me? I thought you didn't like me.
Beast Boy Thought you didn't like me.
Cyborg Yo, I like both of you. Now get your butts over here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aqualad Fish tacos? What were you thinking? I'm from the ocean! These were probably friends of mine!
Speedy You said get lunch and I got lunch. Chow down!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyborg When I was at the H.I.V.E., for a time, I felt... normal.
Starfire Well, I did not know you before, so to me, you *are* normal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robin You've got a problem, Tin Man?
Cyborg YEAH, it's four feet tall and smells like cheap hair gel!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robin What do you say we give him the sonic boom?
Cyborg I got the sonic if you got the boom!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robin All you care about is destruction!
Slade And all you care about, you destroy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terra You said you'd be my friend no matter what, remember?
Beast Boy Slade was right. You don't have any friends.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[about to watch a scary movie]
Robin Can't be any scarier than that documentary on hot-dogs Starfire made us watch.
Starfire It was fascinating! I had no idea Earth-people ate so many pigs... and insects!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[ater Elastigirl of the Doom Patrol calls Beast Boy by his first name]
Cyborg ..."Garfield?"
[Beast Boy gives embarrassed chuckle]
Raven [wicked grin] Oh, I'm gonna get a *lot* of mileage out of this one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robin No one can could ever take your place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyborg Have you ever seen her this happy?
Beast Boy Dude, I didn't think Raven could DO happy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kitten Would it kill you to smile?
Robin [pained, scary smile] Maybe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kitten Hi, Robbiepoo!
Starfire Robin... who is this girl, and why is she calling you "poo"?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven Terra.
Terra Raven.
Raven Traitor.
Terra Witch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven Having that thing inside doesn't make you an animal. Knowing when to let it out is what makes you a man.
Beast Boy Hmm, maybe you should call me Beast Man from now on.
Raven We're having a moment here, don't ruin it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robin Slade. We're ready for you.
Slade Give me the girl!
Robin No way!
Slade You don't really have a choice. I'm taking her.
Beast Boy Oh, yeah? You and what army?
[an army of fire creatures appear and then Beast Boy screams]
Cyborg You just had to ask, didn't you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robin [wondering what Slade's motives were for helping Trigon take over the world] So, why did you do it? For money? Status? Those dark powers?
Slade Not everything is so... cut-and-dry, Robin.
Robin Selling out our world for your own personal gain seems pretty cut-and-dry to me.
Slade With or without me, there was no stopping this.
Robin But you played a part; And just like everything else you've ever done, it's made people suffer.
Slade It's what I do best.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy Now I know how George Washington felt when Napoleon beat him at Pearl Harbor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Starfire You guys. I don't know what to do? I've tried every joke, and every bodily noise I can think of and Beast Boy still won't wake up. I'm afraid Beast Boy's brain is lost forever.
Raven Beast Boy had a brain?
Beast Boy [laughing] Good one... Hey wait a minute? Dude that's not funny. I totally have a brain. I just don't use it much.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Robin Titans *go*!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyborg [trying to convince Raven to come to the birthday party they're throwing for her] We've got a pinata shaped like Beast Boy. You know you wanna smack it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy So, I guess it is bad to watch too much TV.
Starfire But, we were only victorious because you watches too much the television.
Raven So, I guess there really is no lesson.
Cyborg Yep, it was all completely meaningless.
[everyone laughs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terra My name is Terra and I have done horrible things. I have sworn to serve a dark master. I have obeyed his every command and commited crimes in his name. I have betrayed and attacked everyone who used to be my friend. One-by-one I have destroyed the Teen Titans. And with no one left to stop me I have brought an entire city to its knees. My name is Terra. I have done horrible things... and I have absolutely no regrets.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Slade I have to say Raven, when I found out the truth I was very impressed. All this time I had no idea of the power lurking inside you. The glorious destiny that awaits. It's always the quiet ones, isn't it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyborg [Cyborg and Beast Boy are playing racing car games] You wanna past me, but you can't pass me, you can't pass... YOU PASSED ME!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Control Freak I am the master of monsters. I am your worst nightmares come to life. I am... Control Freak!
[Makes aplause sound with remote control and tvs]
Raven A couch-potato with a souped-up remote. I'm petrified.
Control Freak You will be. You will be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Starfire [to Robin, who is on a self-deprecating rant] No more Robin yelling at Robin!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven Don't make me send you to another dimension.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Raven wakes up from a nightmare in her goth-style room]
Raven Maybe I should consider redecorating.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy I may not be smart enough to know everything, but I'm dumb enough to try anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyborg All right, y'all, four eyes is history, his ghoulies are gone, and we just saved the whole dang universe! Who wants French toast?
Starfire Oh, me, please. I shall consume them with gravy and the butter of peanuts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Robin just lost a fight]
Beast Boy Dude, you got your butt kicked. It happens.
Raven Happens to some of us more than others.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Control Freak is in a Teen Titans chatroom]
Titans Fanboy #1 Robin and Starfire forever!
Titans Fanboy #2 Starfire should be with BB.
Titans Fangirl No way!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Starfire, Cyborg and Robin are sitting at a picnic table]
Starfire This tangy yellow beverage is truly delightful.
Cyborg Uh, Starfire?
Robin That's mustard.
Starfire Is there more?
[Robin and Cyborg stare at her weirdly]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Starfire I am happy to see her. But Blackfire rules the videogames and she is able to share very depressing poems AND she knows the cool moves and she always knows when people are NOT talking about shovels.
Robin ...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyborg You're the nasty egg people who stole all my waffles!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mad Mod Next lesson, physics! What goes up... STAYS UP!
Robin Until I take it down!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robin You can't hold us here forever!
Spike Now, don't be a sore loser. Atlas is just better than you, better than all of us!
Starfire Your Atlas is nothing but a Zolworg Tubeck Plixing Zarbmarker!
Beast Boy Yeah! What she said!
Spike You watch your tone! Atlas is the greatest. He deserves your respect.
Raven Sooo, do we get bathroom breaks?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy You guys... missed me?
Cyborg Sure! Who else is going to help me wax the T-Car?
Robin And spar with me in the gym?
Starfire And wolf down nauseating amounts of tofu while Raven and I watch?
Raven Uh... how about we just go out for pizza?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Starfire Never have I been so thankful to have nine stomachs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[to her evil father, Trigon]
Raven [raising her voice] I was protected by the monks of Azarath, I was raised by my friends. *They* are my family. *This* is my home!
[shouts]
Raven And you are not welcome here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven The gem was born of evil's fire. / The gem shall be his portal. / He comes to claim. He comes to sire. / The end of all things mortal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyborg [as the tower is under attack] Somebody wanna explain how 200 armed robots got past my security?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robin I've stopped you before!
Slade Robin, if you've "stopped" me, then why am I still here?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robber [bats come swarming out of the shadows] Who's there? I don't want any trouble.
Robin You should have thought about that before you committed the crime!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robber Hey, this isn't your town. Aren't you suppose to be with...
Robin Just moved here and from now on I work alone!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Starfire [about Slade's invading army of robots] They are too numerous to fight. What shall we do?
Robin Fight anyway.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Starfire [upon first meeting Terra] Curiosity abounds! Please, tell us where you are from, how you got here, what's your favorite color, and do you wish to be my friend?
Terra Uh, Earth, walked, red, and, sure.
Starfire [giving Terra a huge hug] Hello, new friend!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Red X Kid, you take life way too seriously.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven [during a battle in the tower, she sees a bunch of robots come out of a room] That's my room! NOBODY GOES IN MY ROOM!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy Who wants tofu waffles?
Cyborg Man, *no one* wants tofu waffles.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Raven laughs and leaves the roof of Titan Tower]
Starfire Many of your Earth ways are still strange to me, but that was... just plain freaky, correct?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven I always thought you were funny, BB. But I guess looks aren't everything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Starfire returns from the future]
Beast Boy [in tears] You're telling me I'M going to be BALD?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven [after getting off of Beast Boy as a rhino] ... And now I smell like rhino butt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demon You cannot hope to defeat pure evil.
Slade Actually, I'm not such a nice guy myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Slade Only a minor set back. Nothing two old friends can't handle.
Robin I am not your friend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Slade [to Trigon] For the record, I'm nobody's servant!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy See, it all started back in 1492 with this tea party, in Boston. King George, or maybe it was King Norm-anyway... The British were trying to make the colonists drink all this tea. But they were like, "Dude! No way! We're sick of your nasty old tea and your crummy English muffins!" So they decided, "Revolution!"
Raven Where'd you learn you history? A cereal box?
Beast Boy What's your point?
Raven [sweat drops]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyborg City Hall. We should be able to hide here. Til Mad Mod's tanks come to tear it down.
Raven Whoa. That was actually more depressing than what I was going to say.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy Ex-Doom Patrol member Beast Boy, sir. How can I help? Wowzers! You're Robin, aren't you, sir?
Robin Well, you can start by not calling me sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy [after being dropped on his head] Is it just me or are we getting our butts kicked?
Robin Robin, Raven: [in unison] It's just you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pelican Oh have you seen my hippo? He hides and I must seek.
Starfire I cannot play. Please, do you know a strange man named Control Freak? He is big, not tall and nasty and known for causing strife. He escaped into the TV.
Beast Boy Hey Star, run for your life!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Starfire [while holding three strips of tofu bacon to her head] Observe. I am a Rorphian Zopgar.
[she giggles]
Starfire [Cyborg and Beast Boy give her blank looks]
Starfire On my planet, this is hilarious.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robin Who is Slade?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven [to BeastBoy] I respect that you don't eat meat... please respect that I don't eat fake meat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Slade How can you save a city, Robin, when you can't save yourself?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the Teen Titans arrive back at the Tower. Starfire bursts through the door, gleeful]
Starfire Come, Friends. I shall thank you all by reciting the Poem of Gratitude. All six thousand verses.
[the Titans look shocked]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blackfire How do I look?
Robin ...pink.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Starfire Are ALL the schools on your planet this horrible?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyborg Fuzzy dice? Now that's just tacky!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the Titans are treating Terra to lunch - Starfire holds up a plate of green gelatin containing what looks suspiciously like intestinal tract]
Starfire Might you wish to partake of my home-made glorg?
[the other Titans mime "No! No!" at Terra, who wolfs it down in one bite]
Terra Tasted like... sushi mixed with ice-cream. Got any more?
Starfire I shall go cultivate the fungus!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven Please tell me this isn't another ridiculous prank.
Beast Boy Okay, it's not another ridiculous prank. It's a brilliant prank!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Cyborg Decoy Boo-yah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Starfire Your Atlas is nothing but a Zolworg Tubeck Plixing Zarbmarker!
Beast Boy Yeah, what she said!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy [to the green Raven] What is with you? First you nuke breakfast, then you laugh at my jokes, then you're all weepy, now you're a Marine? Make up your mind!
[shouts]
Beast Boy Who are you?
Raven [pink, gray and green Raven] I'm Raven.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cash What's going on, Buddy?
Cyborg I want my car.
Sammy Yeah, see, um... the thing is... we sort of lost it in a race.
Cyborg YOU LOST MY CAR? MY CAR LOST A RACE?
Cash No way, we beat him easily. She handled like a dream.
Cyborg She did? How'd you take the curve? Cause, you know, I've been working on the supsension part to d-d-d-d... Don't try to distract me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Slade Will you destroy the Teen Titans?
Terra I thought you'd never ask.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy You talk to fish? Yeah, right.
Aqualad I'm talking to you, aren't I?
Beast Boy Well, I, uh, technically, I'm a squid
Aqualad It's called telepathy. Follow me.
Beast Boy [imitating Aqualad] It's called telepathy.
Aqualad I heard that.
Beast Boy Who is this guy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyborg You're going to pay for that, you little grass stain!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terra Your not getting mad are you Raven? Beast Boy told me all about your temper tantrums.
Raven Anger is pointless, my emotions are under control.
Terra [mocking Raven] Nna! Nna! Nna! Anger is pointless, and your calling me a liar?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy [Beast Boy offers to rescue his team from a destructing underwater complex by turning into a whale and letting them ride in his mouth]
[pointing to mouth]
Beast Boy Hello...
Raven I'd really rather just stay here and drown.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Starfire Cyborg, you seem all lobstery.
[everyone looks at her strangely]
Raven I think she means crabby.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Starfire [after getting their bodies back from being switched, to Raven] I am me! And you are you!
Cyborg [the rest of the Titans have their bodies back] And we're us!
Robin Thanks to you two.
Beast Boy You go girls!
Starfire We have done it!
[jumps and embraces Raven]
Raven [horrified] Ummm... you're hugging me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kid Flash Hold on a second. If you guys are called the "H.I.V.E. Five," how come there's six of you?
[awkward silence]
See-More [feebly] 'Cause it... sounds cooler...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Starfire Let us initiate a group hug!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robin Calling all Titans!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madame Rouge Yes, Robin, do keep in touch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Trigon The time has come. The prophecy shall be fulfilled. Tonight at dusk, when the planets align, the portal will be opened. Finally, I shall be free from this fiery prison and the Earth shall be mine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy Ooh, squiggly lines. Way informative.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven Unbridled joy? Not really my thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[while fighting Plasmus]
Beast Boy Only one thing worse than goo...
Raven [flying by] Sneeze goo.
Beast Boy Ewww... gross!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven I'm still getting his drool off my face. I don't want him anywhere near my brain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy British engineering. Finest in the world.
Raven Can you please stop talking like that?
Beast Boy You're just jealous because I sound like a rock star.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven [just got a glimpse of Mad Mod's underwear] Okay... really not something I needed to see.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy Dude, turtles know what's up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Gizmo, Mammoth, and Kid Wykkyd have cornered Kid Flash in a dead-end corridor]
Gizmo End of the road, snothead!
Kid Flash You guys realize I can vibrate my molecules through solid matter, right?
[he phases through the wall and reappears behind the villains]
Kid Flash Later, guys!
[runs off]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Slade You can't even touch me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyborg Is there any meat in that tofu?
Beast Boy No, there's no meat in the tofu, it's TOFU.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Headmistress I assure you, such failures are not tolerated within the H.I.V.E.. Once the agents have been retrieved from the authorities, they will be disciplined. Strictly disciplined.
Slade Actually, your agents served my plans quite well. I never expected them to succeed. They were merely messengers. And the message has been received.
[then Slade pushes a button that has images of Robin popping up on the TV]
Robin [on the TV] Who is Slade?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy Wakie, wakie, tofu eggs and bakie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Goth dude Soooo... you like show tunes?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy No matter what I do, she STILL treats me like tofu eggs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robin [to Cinderblock] Drop it Cinderblock before we drop you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Starfire I will not read your book of meanness and swirls.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy ...kaaaay... do you come with subtitles?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after winning an on-line video game]
Atlas Atlas wins again! Derek Wyatt of East-Gotham City... I dominate you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[It is dark and Beast Boy has turned into an octopus]
Starfire Eeek! Someones claws are on my grebnacks.
[Two popping sounds]
Beast Boy Hehe... my bad
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven I am afraid. But that dosen't mean I can't fight back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terra They actually trust me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyborg I will NOT be havin' attitude from a BOAT!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Starfire Hello, Starfire! Hello, tiny wooden replica of Starfire!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mumbo It's only fair to warn you - I have no idea what I'm doing!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy I'm just... practicing my nose-whistling!
[whistles]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mad Mod 'Ello, my duckies!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Starfire You are a klorbag varblernelk!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Cyborg is trying to pass as a student at the H.I.V.E]
Cyborg Mmmm! Sloppy Joes! Just like the mad scientist who created me used to make!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyborg And the last slice of pizza goes to...
[spins the slice]
Cyborg Terra!
Robin All right, Terra!
Beast Boy Whoo!
Starfire You are the winner!
Raven Um... way to go.
Cyborg Just a rookie and already you're an MVP and the winner of the coveted four cheese trophy! The world wants to know, how does it feel?
Terra Um, good, and kind of greasy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven The book of Azar is not a toy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Slade Hello, Terra. Remember me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy This is the best pie in the history of pie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven So... do we get bathroom breaks?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy Umm... watch out for falling dinosaurs?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beast Boy Terra, Stop! We're your friends!
Terra I don't have any friends. Remember?
[she punches him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cyborg So, we really are friends?
Raven Yes.
Beast Boy And you really think I'm funny?
Raven Don't push it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven [after discovering the sole occupant of a flying saucer] So we're being invaded by cows?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Val Yor I was trying to pay her a compliment.
Raven Then why does it still sound like an insult?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mad Mod My machines! That meddlin' little snot is gonna pay for...
[he turns and sees Robin, who grabs him by the shirt]
Mad Mod Er... 'ello, Guv'nor!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brother Blood School is now in session and here's the first lesson: NO ONE DEFIES BROTHER BLOOD!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brother Blood [about Bumblebee] Another spy! Tell me, was anyone at my school actually there to LEARN?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terra [to Raven, after an earthquake] Are you gonna give me that look every time there's an earthquake?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mumbo Do I still have to go to jail?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mad Mod Nothing teaches discipline better than a brain-erasing trance.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Starfire ...boogers?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gizmo [going through Beast Boy's CDs] Crud... snot... MEGA crud... snot... crud... snot...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[trying to be funny]
Starfire How many Oparans does it take to hogey a morflark? FIMBAR.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more