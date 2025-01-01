Robin [wondering what Slade's motives were for helping Trigon take over the world] So, why did you do it? For money? Status? Those dark powers?

Slade Not everything is so... cut-and-dry, Robin.

Robin Selling out our world for your own personal gain seems pretty cut-and-dry to me.

Slade With or without me, there was no stopping this.

Robin But you played a part; And just like everything else you've ever done, it's made people suffer.