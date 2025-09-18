Menu
Altered

Altered
Synopsis

In an alternate present, genetically enhanced humans dominate society. Outcasts Leon and Chloe fight for justice against corrupt politicians exploiting genetic disparity, risking everything to challenge the oppressive system.
Altered - teaser
Altered  teaser
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 18 September 2025
Release date
18 September 2025 Russia НМГ Кинопрокат
18 September 2025 Kazakhstan 12+
18 September 2025 Kyrgyzstan 12+
18 September 2025 Uzbekistan 12+
Budget $15,000,000
Production Art Galaxy, Splendid Entertainment, Studio Atlantic
Also known as
Altered, Альтер
Director
Timo Vuorensola
Timo Vuorensola
Cast
Tom Felton
Tom Felton
Richard Brake
Richard Brake
Aggy K. Adams
Aggy K. Adams
Igor Zhizhikin
Igor Zhizhikin
Elizaveta Bugulova
Elizaveta Bugulova
Film in Collections
Best Films About Genius Scientists Best Films About Genius Scientists
Films about the End of the World and Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic World Films about the End of the World and Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic World

Film rating

5.5
Rate 14 votes
6.2 IMDb
Almaz Sinema Altufevskiy
19:05 from 250 ₽
Baltika
18:50 from 580 ₽
Film Reviews
Елизавета Фуфачева 21 September 2025, 15:04
фильм не русский
User 19 September 2025, 15:40
Фильм не стоит даже того чтоб потратить на него время!\
Идея никакая,фильм российский-но плохо адаптированый под канаду, игра актеров ужасная,графика хуже чем в GTA5
Film Trailers
Altered - teaser
Altered Teaser
Altered - trailer in russian
Altered Trailer in russian
Stills

«Altered» now playing

Today 24 Tomorrow 25 Fri 26 Sat 27 Sun 28 Mon 29 Tue 30 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
Almaz Sinema Altufevskiy g. Moskva, Altufevskoe shosse, 8, TRTs «Altufevskiy»
2D
19:05 from 250 ₽
Baltika
Shodnenskaya
2D
18:50 from 580 ₽
Chas kino Sviblovo
Sviblovo
2D
20:45 from 400 ₽
