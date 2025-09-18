Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
5.5
IMDb Rating: 6.2
Rate
2 posters
Tickets from 250 ₽
Going
33
Not going
6
Kinoafisha
Films
Altered
Altered
Altered
Action
Sci-Fi
Tickets from 250 ₽
Going
33
Not going
6
Synopsis
In an alternate present, genetically enhanced humans dominate society. Outcasts Leon and Chloe fight for justice against corrupt politicians exploiting genetic disparity, risking everything to challenge the oppressive system.
Expand
Altered
teaser
teaser
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
18 September 2025
Release date
18 September 2025
Russia
НМГ Кинопрокат
18 September 2025
Kazakhstan
12+
18 September 2025
Kyrgyzstan
12+
18 September 2025
Uzbekistan
12+
Budget
$15,000,000
Production
Art Galaxy, Splendid Entertainment, Studio Atlantic
Also known as
Altered, Альтер
Director
Timo Vuorensola
Cast
Tom Felton
Richard Brake
Aggy K. Adams
Igor Zhizhikin
Elizaveta Bugulova
Cast and Crew
Film in
Collections
Best Films About Genius Scientists
Films about the End of the World and Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic World
Film rating
5.5
Rate
14
votes
6.2
IMDb
Write review
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Almaz Sinema Altufevskiy
19:05
from 250 ₽
Baltika
18:50
from 580 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from 250 ₽
Tomorrow
from 150 ₽
26 September
from 150 ₽
27 September
from 150 ₽
28 September
from 150 ₽
29 September
from 250 ₽
30 September
from 200 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
Елизавета Фуфачева
21 September 2025, 15:04
фильм не русский
User
19 September 2025, 15:40
Фильм не стоит даже того чтоб потратить на него время!\
Идея никакая,фильм российский-но плохо адаптированый под канаду, игра актеров ужасная,графика хуже чем в GTA5
Reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Altered
Teaser
0
0
Altered
Trailer in russian
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
«Altered» now playing
Today
24
Tomorrow
25
Fri
26
Sat
27
Sun
28
Mon
29
Tue
30
Wed
1
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Altered?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Almaz Sinema Altufevskiy
g. Moskva, Altufevskoe shosse, 8, TRTs «Altufevskiy»
2D
19:05
from 250 ₽
Baltika
Shodnenskaya
2D
18:50
from 580 ₽
Chas kino Sviblovo
Sviblovo
2D
20:45
from 400 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree
Идея никакая,фильм российский-но плохо адаптированый под канаду, игра актеров ужасная,графика хуже чем в GTA5