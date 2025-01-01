Menu
Best Isekai Anime About People Transported to Another World

Explore thrilling isekai series, where each episode transports you to amazing worlds and adventures. Immerse yourself in stories of reincarnation in another world, where heroes encounter magic and fantastical creatures. Discover series about travellers to other realities, where each new world brings unexpected challenges and opportunities. Enjoy unique plots about reincarnation and transportation to another world in our top list of the best isekai series.

Lord of the Mysteries
Lord of the Mysteries
Drama, Action, Fantasy, Anime 2025, China
10
The Water Magician
The Water Magician
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
0.0
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin
Anime, Action, Adventure 2025, Japan
0.0
Suicide Squad ISEKAI
Suicide Squad ISEKAI
Anime, Action, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
0.0
Solo Leveling
Solo Leveling
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan/South Korea
9.0
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I'm Not the Demon Lord
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I'm Not the Demon Lord
Anime, Action, Fantasy 2024, Japan
0.0
T. P. Bon
T. P. Bon
Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
0.0
Skeleton Knight in Another World
Skeleton Knight in Another World
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2022, Japan
0.0
The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody
The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody
Anime, Adventure 2022, Japan
0.0
Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!
Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2022, Japan
0.0
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest
Anime, Fantasy 2022, Japan
0.0
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
0.0
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic 2021, Japan
0.0
The Dungeon of Black Company
The Dungeon of Black Company
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy 2021, Japan
0.0
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level
Anime, Fantasy, Comedy 2021, Japan
0.0
So I'm a Spider, So What?
So I'm a Spider, So What?
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
0.0
The Rising of the Shield Hero
The Rising of the Shield Hero
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2019, Japan
6.0
Welcome to Demon-School, Iruma-kun
Welcome to Demon-School, Iruma-kun
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2019, Japan
0.0
Isekai Quartet
Isekai Quartet
Anime, Fantasy 2019, Japan
0.0
The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar
The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2018, Japan
0.0
Tensei shitara slime datta ken
Tensei shitara slime datta ken
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2018, Japan
9.0
Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation
Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation
Action, Adventure, Anime 2018, China
0.0
Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!
Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2016, Japan
7.0
Boku dake ga inai machi
Boku dake ga inai machi
Anime, Fantasy, Thriller, Detective 2016, Japan
0.0
Re: Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu
Re: Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu
Drama, Anime, Fantasy 2016, Japan
0.0
Overlord
Overlord
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2015, Japan
6.0
Kekkai Sensen
Kekkai Sensen
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2015, Japan
0.0
No Game No Life
No Game No Life
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2014, Japan
0.0
Space Dandy
Space Dandy
Comedy, Anime, Sci-Fi 2014, Japan
0.0
Log Horizon
Log Horizon
Action, Adventure, Anime 2013, Japan
7.0
