Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film lists Feature-Length Anime About Gods

Feature-Length Anime About Gods

This collection contains the best full-length anime films about gods, which will open up magnificent worlds and mythical legends for you. Immerse yourself in anime about gods and humans, where eternal forces collide with human fate and passion. Discover fascinating stories about the battles of gods and humans, as well as mystical stories about gods and demons, where power and magic meet in epic confrontations. In this collection you will find anime about the war of the gods, where each film offers a unique look at divine clashes and human dramas.

All 20
By year
Reset
Ne Zha 2
Ne Zha 2
Animation, Drama, Fantasy 2025, China
8.0
Ghost Cat Anzu
Ghost Cat Anzu
Animation, Anime 2024, France / Japan
6.0
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Action, Animation, Drama 2024, Japan
9.0
Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom
Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, Japan
7.0
Alice and Therese's Illusory Factory
Alice and Therese's Illusory Factory
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime 2023, Japan
6.0
Suzume
Suzume
Anime, Drama 2022, Japan
8.0
New Gods: Yang Jian
New Gods: Yang Jian
Action, Animation, Fantasy 2022, China
6.0
Sailor Moon Eternal
Sailor Moon Eternal
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2021, Japan
7.0
Kamiarizuki no kodomo
Kamiarizuki no kodomo
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime 2021, Japan
6.0
White Snake
White Snake
Animation, Romantic, Fantasy 2019, China / USA
7.0
Natsume's Book of Friends Movie
Natsume's Book of Friends Movie
Animation, Anime, Family 2018, Japan
7.0
Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies
Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies
Adventure, Animation, Family 2018, Canada
4.0
The Boy and the Beast
The Boy and the Beast
Animation, Anime 2015, Japan
7.0
A Letter to Momo
A Letter to Momo
Animation, Drama, Anime 2011, Japan
5.0
Ponyo
Ponyo
Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime 2008, Japan
7.0
Howl's Moving Castle
Howl's Moving Castle
Anime, Fairy Tale, Sci-Fi, Romantic 2004, Japan
8.0
Spirited Away
Spirited Away
Anime, Family, Animation, Adventure 2001, Japan
8.0
Mononoke-hime / Princess Mononoke
Mononoke-hime / Princess Mononoke
Anime, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Thriller, Drama 1997, Japan
8.0
Aa! Megamisama! / Oh! My Goddess
Aa! Megamisama! / Oh! My Goddess
Comedy, Animation, Romantic, Fantasy, Anime 1993, Japan
7.0
My Neighbor Totoro
My Neighbor Totoro
Anime, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 1988, Japan
8.0
Reset
Genre
All Animation Drama Fantasy Action Adventure Anime Romantic Family Fairy Tale Sci-Fi Thriller Comedy
Country
All China Japan France USA Canada
Year
All 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Dive into the best full-length anime films about gods, where epic battles, mythical legends, and powerful forces collide with human fate and passion.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more