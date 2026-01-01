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Filmography
Krzysztof Lodej
Krzysztof Lodej
Kinoafisha
Persons
Krzysztof Lodej
Krzysztof Lodej
Krzysztof Lodej
Actor type
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.0
Rage of Stars
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
6
Rage of Stars
Rage of Stars
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2026, Poland
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