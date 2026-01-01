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Krzysztof Lodej Krzysztof Lodej
Kinoafisha Persons Krzysztof Lodej

Krzysztof Lodej

Krzysztof Lodej

Actor type
Action hero, Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Rage of Stars 6.0
Rage of Stars (2026)

Filmography

Rage of Stars 6
Rage of Stars Rage of Stars
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2026, Poland
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