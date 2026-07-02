Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Rage of Stars
7.0
Rage of Stars
, 2026
Rage of Stars
Poland / Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Trailers
Going
2
Not going
1
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
7.0
Going
2
Not going
1
Rage of Stars
Teaser
Teaser
Cast
Andrea Tivadar
Jemma
Jack McEvoy
Kriss
Otar Saralidze
Simon
Elijah Rowen
Tom
Jord Knotter
Luk
Weronika Lesiak
Mayu Gralińska Sakai
Małgorzata Klara
Commander
Noah Culbreth
Son
Tomasz Sordyl
Maciej Raniszewski
Karol Królikowski
Director
Łukasz Róg
Writer
Łukasz Róg
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
6 August 2026
Release date
6 August 2026
Russia
Кинологистика
Production
Lukra Films
Also known as
Rage of Stars
More
Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Film Trailers
All trailers
Rage of Stars
Teaser
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree