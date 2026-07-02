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Poster of Rage of Stars
7.0
Rage of Stars - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Rage of Stars
7.0

Rage of Stars

, 2026
Rage of Stars
Poland / Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Trailers
Going 2
Not going 1
Poster of Rage of Stars
7.0
Going 2
Not going 1
Rage of Stars - Teaser
Rage of Stars  Teaser

Cast

Andrea Tivadar
Jemma
Jack McEvoy
Kriss
Otar Saralidze
Otar Saralidze
Simon
Elijah Rowen
Tom
Jord Knotter
Luk
Weronika Lesiak
Mayu Gralińska Sakai
Małgorzata Klara
Commander
Noah Culbreth
Son
Tomasz Sordyl
Maciej Raniszewski
Karol Królikowski
Director Łukasz Róg
Writer Łukasz Róg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 6 August 2026
Release date
6 August 2026 Russia Кинологистика
Production Lukra Films
Also known as
Rage of Stars

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Rage of Stars - Teaser
Rage of Stars Teaser
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