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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Elijah Rowen
Elijah Rowen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elijah Rowen
Elijah Rowen
Elijah Rowen
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.1
Curfew
(2019)
5.9
The Phantom Warrior
(2024)
5.2
Rage of Stars
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
5.2
Rage of Stars
Rage of Stars
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2026, Poland
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.9
The Phantom Warrior
The Phantom Warrior
Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.6
Hitmen
Hitmen
Action
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
3.7
Snow White's Adventure
Snow White's Adventure
Family
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Curfew
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2019, Great Britain
Show more
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