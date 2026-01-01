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Filmography
Jakub Ormaniec
Jakub Ormaniec
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jakub Ormaniec
Jakub Ormaniec
Jakub Ormaniec
Actor type
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.0
The Truth 24
(2024)
5.2
Rage of Stars
(2026)
Filmography
5.2
Rage of Stars
Rage of Stars
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2026, Poland
Watch trailer
7
The Truth 24
Prawda24
Drama
2024, Poland
Show more
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