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Filmography
Maciej Raniszewski
Maciej Raniszewski
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maciej Raniszewski
Maciej Raniszewski
Maciej Raniszewski
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.0
Rage of Stars
(2026)
Tickets
5.8
This Is Not Happening
(2025)
Filmography
6
Rage of Stars
Rage of Stars
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2026, Poland
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.8
This Is Not Happening
To sie nie dzieje
Thriller
2025, Poland
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