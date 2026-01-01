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About
Filmography
Alex Hernandez
Alex Hernandez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex Hernandez
Alex Hernandez
Alex Hernandez
Date of Birth
1 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
Sugar
(2024)
6.8
Bloodshot
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Detective
Drama
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2024
2020
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
7.6
Sugar
Drama, Detective, Crime
2024, USA
6.8
Bloodshot
Bloodshot
Action, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
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