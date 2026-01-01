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Alex Hernandez Alex Hernandez
Kinoafisha Persons Alex Hernandez

Alex Hernandez

Alex Hernandez

Date of Birth
1 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Action hero, Science-fiction hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Sugar 7.6
Sugar (2024)
Bloodshot 6.8
Bloodshot (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sugar 7.6
Sugar
Drama, Detective, Crime 2024, USA
Bloodshot 6.8
Bloodshot Bloodshot
Action, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
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